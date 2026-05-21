All you want to know about data centres

India has witnessed an unprecedented boom in data centre investments over the past five to eight years, with nearly $70 billion worth of projects already underway and another $90 billion announced. The country’s installed data centre capacity has risen from about 520 MW in 2020 to nearly 1.5 GW by mid-2025 and is projected to reach 4.5-6 GW by 2030. India generates nearly 20% of the world’s data but currently has the capacity to store only around 3% of global data generation. With rapid growth in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and deep-tech applications, investment in the sector is expected to surge sharply over the next few years.

What is a data centre?

A data centre is a centralised physical facility used to store, process and manage digital data and critical business applications. It houses computing and networking infrastructure that enables companies, governments and consumers to access digital services in real time.

Whenever a person makes a digital payment using a QR code or mobile number, the payment application retrieves the recipient’s details from servers located in data centres. These facilities make such transactions possible instantly through robust telecom networks and internet connectivity.

As India expands its 5G network and AI adoption accelerates, the demand for faster and larger data centres is expected to rise significantly.

What equipment is required?

Setting up a data centre requires a combination of high-performance hardware and software infrastructure. Key components include servers, storage systems, racks, networking equipment and fibre-optic cabling.

Data centres also need uninterrupted power supply (UPS) systems, diesel generators, transformers, chillers, cooling systems and data centre infrastructure management (DCIM) software. Climate control and security systems are essential to ensure continuous operations.