Vivo emerges biggest gainer in India smartphone market past one year: Counterpoint

Smartphone maker Vivo emerged as the biggest gainer in India’s smartphone market over the past year, according to Counterpoint Research. The company’s market share rose from 21% in Q4 2024 to 24% in Q4 2025, aided by its strong offline retail strategy, growing presence in the mid-range segment, and continued focus on camera-centric smartphones targeted at younger consumers.

During the same period, Apple also strengthened its position in the Indian market. Apple’s market share increased from 11% in Q4 2024 to 12% in Q4 2025. While the rise appears marginal, analysts view it as significant since Apple primarily operates in the premium smartphone segment, which accounts for lower shipment volumes compared to budget and mid-range Android devices.

Over the past few years, the US-based tech giant has expanded its local manufacturing operations in India and increased its retail footprint with six stores — two each in Delhi and Mumbai, and one each in Pune and Bengaluru. Analysts said rising incomes and the growing availability of easy installment payment options are encouraging more Indian consumers to shift towards premium smartphones.