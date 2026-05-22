Centre approves forest land diversion for gold mining in Madhya Pradesh

In a rush to mine gold, the Centre has finally agreed to divert 150 hectare of forest land in Madhya Pradesh for gold mining.

A private company plans to mine 130 kg of gold annually in the Singrauli district. This region is part of India’s Mahakoshal mineral belt which is known for hosting gold, sulphides, nickel, platinum group elements (PGE) and other associated minerals.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC)’s environmental appraisal committee (EAC) scrutinized and examined the proposal, recommending approval for the mining project on forest land. In its approval, the EAC allowed the proposal from Kundan Gold Mines Private Limited to excavate a maximum of 1.12 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) on 149.30 hectare of forest land located in the Gurhar Pahar Gold Block in Chitrangi tehsil of Singrauli district. This will include extracting 130 kg of raw, unprocessed gold directly from the mine with the remaining 990 kg considered waste.