Why Centre said no to more hydro-power projects in Upper Ganga

On May 19, the Centre submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court stating its opposition to new hydroelectric projects in the Alaknanda and Bhagirathi River basins, apart from the existing seven projects that are either commissioned or in advanced stages of construction.

The Alaknanda and Bhagirathi rivers merge to form the Ganga River, and these river basins supply food, nutrients, and critical biodiversity to the ecosystem.

The joint affidavit was filed following a consensus among the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), the Ministry of Power (MoP), and the Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) in response to a notice issued by the Supreme Court in January 2026. The Supreme Court has been examining the upper Ganga situation since the catastrophic floods in Uttarakhand in 2013, which resulted in the loss of thousands of lives and property.

Union Govt’s stand

In the affidavit, the government outlined the reasons for limiting the number of hydropower projects in the upper Ganga River basin. It emphasized that additional hydropower projects could significantly increase the risk of floods, particularly glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), disrupt river flow critical for nearly half of the country’s population, and undermine the river’s spiritual significance.

The government stated: “Only the following seven hydroelectric projects, of which four are already commissioned and three have achieved substantial physical and financial progress, may be permitted to proceed, subject to strict compliance with all applicable statutory provisions and environmental safeguards. No other new hydroelectric projects shall be undertaken in the upper reaches of the Ganga River basin in the State of Uttarakhand.” The government also provided a status update on all seven projects. The Tapovan Vishnugad project on the Dhauliganga river has completed over 75 per cent of its work, the Vishnugad Pipalkoti project on the Alaknanda river is at 80 per cent completion and the Phata Byung project on the Bhagirathi River is 74 per cent ready. The other four projects, commissioned in the past six years, are at advanced planning stages.