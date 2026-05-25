‘Cyst’ myth busted: PCOS is now PMOS

India has a massive stake in this rebranding. Between 16% and 18% of Indian women live with PMOS — far above the global average. Crucially, South Asian women develop metabolic complications much earlier and at lower body weights than western populations. A woman can be slim by every conventional standard and still carry severe insulin resistance. Clinicians call this ‘lean PMOS,’ and because it defies traditional weight stereotypes, it is being missed every single day.

These diagnostic blind spots have created a heavily fragmented healthcare experience. Research shows almost 85% of Indian patients had to consult multiple doctors before receiving a clear explanation. The old name fed this cycle: women with weight issues went to one specialist, those with acne or hair loss to another, and those struggling emotionally to a third. No single doctor looked at the whole picture because the name itself buried the underlying systemic link.

Modern lifestyle patterns are accelerating the crisis. Clinicians across Kerala are reporting a sharp spike in PMOS cases among women in their early twenties. Many visit outpatient clinics primarily for infertility, entirely unaware that their broader metabolic health is compromised.

“High consumption of processed foods, irregular meal timings, prolonged screen time, and poor sleep cycles are all aggravating hormonal imbalance. Stress from academics, work pressure, and social media play a significant role.” said Dr Reji Mohan.

For women who have lived for years with the distressing phrase “cysts on the ovaries,” this sudden nomenclature shift can trigger fresh anxieties about past diagnoses or scans. However, frontline physicians emphasize that this is an evolution in medical language, not a clinical error.

“Their diagnosis remains accurate and the treatment plan unchanged. What has evolved is our scientific understanding. This is not a contradiction — it is an invitation to look beyond fertility and consider overall health.” said Dr Reji Mohan.

The word “polyendocrine” explicitly acknowledges that multiple hormonal systems are misfiring simultaneously — including insulin, androgens, and brain signals. Meanwhile, ‘metabolic’ places insulin resistance and cardiovascular risks at the absolute centre of care, where clinical evidence proves they belong.