‘Cyst’ myth busted: PCOS is now PMOS

For years, Ishitha assumed her irregular periods and stubborn weight gain were just inherited traits. When a gynaecologist in Kochi finally diagnosed her at 23 with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), she spent hours online bewildered. Like most young women in India, the word ‘ovary’ instantly conjured anxieties about marriage and fertility. Yet, she could not fathom what structural fluid sacs on her ovaries had to do with her chronic brain fog, anxiety, and prediabetic blood sugar. The answer is almost nothing.
That confusion — shared by millions of Indian women — is precisely why an international panel of scientists has formally renamed the condition. PCOS is now polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS). Published in The Lancet, this change corrects a deeply misleading medical misnomer. The old name pointed at the wrong thing — those ‘cysts’ on ultrasounds were actually just arrested egg follicles. By anchoring the diagnosis solely in the ovaries, medicine obscured how the condition drastically disrupts a woman’s entire hormonal and metabolic architecture.
“The new name reflects the true nature of the condition — a chronic, multisystem endocrine-metabolic disorder. It shifts the focus from ovarian morphology to the broader hormonal and metabolic implications,” said Dr Reji Mohan, associate professor in reproductive medicine at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.
India has a massive stake in this rebranding. Between 16% and 18% of Indian women live with PMOS — far above the global average. Crucially, South Asian women develop metabolic complications much earlier and at lower body weights than western populations. A woman can be slim by every conventional standard and still carry severe insulin resistance. Clinicians call this ‘lean PMOS,’ and because it defies traditional weight stereotypes, it is being missed every single day.
These diagnostic blind spots have created a heavily fragmented healthcare experience. Research shows almost 85% of Indian patients had to consult multiple doctors before receiving a clear explanation. The old name fed this cycle: women with weight issues went to one specialist, those with acne or hair loss to another, and those struggling emotionally to a third. No single doctor looked at the whole picture because the name itself buried the underlying systemic link.
Modern lifestyle patterns are accelerating the crisis. Clinicians across Kerala are reporting a sharp spike in PMOS cases among women in their early twenties. Many visit outpatient clinics primarily for infertility, entirely unaware that their broader metabolic health is compromised.
“High consumption of processed foods, irregular meal timings, prolonged screen time, and poor sleep cycles are all aggravating hormonal imbalance. Stress from academics, work pressure, and social media play a significant role.” said Dr Reji Mohan.
For women who have lived for years with the distressing phrase “cysts on the ovaries,” this sudden nomenclature shift can trigger fresh anxieties about past diagnoses or scans. However, frontline physicians emphasize that this is an evolution in medical language, not a clinical error.
“Their diagnosis remains accurate and the treatment plan unchanged. What has evolved is our scientific understanding. This is not a contradiction — it is an invitation to look beyond fertility and consider overall health.” said Dr Reji Mohan.
The word “polyendocrine” explicitly acknowledges that multiple hormonal systems are misfiring simultaneously — including insulin, androgens, and brain signals. Meanwhile, ‘metabolic’ places insulin resistance and cardiovascular risks at the absolute centre of care, where clinical evidence proves they belong.
“PMOS strips away the stigma of cysts and empowers lifestyle management. For many patients, the old term simply did not capture their experience. This updated term emphasizes that the condition involves more than just the ovaries.” said Dr Sajith Mohan R, Consultant, Dept. of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, KIMSHEALTH, Thiruvananthapuram.
The challenge now shifts from global laboratories to India’s public health infrastructure. ICMR guidelines, medical college textbooks, and health insurance policies must be rapidly overhauled to mandate and cover systemic metabolic monitoring — such as lipid profiles, glucose tolerance tests, and cardiac screenings.
Structural policy interventions targeting sedentary habits and processed foods are equally vital. The medical language has finally changed – now, India’s healthcare system must catch up.