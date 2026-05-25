Early screening can close the gap in preventive care for women

A 14-year-old girl in rural Rajasthan receiving her HPV vaccine and a seventy-year-old woman holding a health insurance card for the first time may seem to belong to different chapters of India’s healthcare story. They are not. Both reflect the same stubborn reality: women’s health is addressed when illness arrives, rather than before it does. This gap can still be closed.

The structural barriers are well understood. The World Economic Forum estimates full gender parity remains 134 years away. Women spend nearly two-and-a-half times more hours than men on unpaid care work. In countless homes, a woman postpones her own screening because there are children, parents, a household. Women who delay preventive care are far more likely to enter the healthcare system at an advanced stage of illness.

The figures from Apollo’s Health of the Nation Report 2026 reveal the scale of this problem. Among eligible women between the age of 30 to 49, only 1.9% have undergone cervical cancer screening. Fewer than 1% have had mammograms nationally. Among women who were screened, breast cancer was detected in one out of 359, their mean age being 51. Women from economically weaker households were far less likely to seek screening. Behind each number is an illness that could have been caught earlier.