Early screening can close the gap in preventive care for women

A 14-year-old girl in rural Rajasthan receiving her HPV vaccine and a seventy-year-old woman holding a health insurance card for the first time may seem to belong to different chapters of India’s healthcare story. They are not. Both reflect the same stubborn reality: women’s health is addressed when illness arrives, rather than before it does. This gap can still be closed.
The structural barriers are well understood. The World Economic Forum estimates full gender parity remains 134 years away. Women spend nearly two-and-a-half times more hours than men on unpaid care work. In countless homes, a woman postpones her own screening because there are children, parents, a household. Women who delay preventive care are far more likely to enter the healthcare system at an advanced stage of illness.
The figures from Apollo’s Health of the Nation Report 2026 reveal the scale of this problem. Among eligible women between the age of 30 to 49, only 1.9% have undergone cervical cancer screening. Fewer than 1% have had mammograms nationally. Among women who were screened, breast cancer was detected in one out of 359, their mean age being 51. Women from economically weaker households were far less likely to seek screening. Behind each number is an illness that could have been caught earlier.
Awareness is as important as access. Women exposed to cancer awareness through television and media were two times more likely to undergo breast cancer screening. Communication, therefore, is part of the intervention itself.
Adolescence is a crucial window for prevention. India’s HPV vaccination programme targets nearly 1.15 crore 14-year-old girls annually through government facilities. Cervical cancer is among the few cancers that vaccination and early screening can effectively prevent. Larger industry intervention can enhance the range of impact ensuring consistent, community-rooted implementation. This could change the health trajectory of an entire generation.
At the other end of life, the challenge is equally severe. India’s elderly population has crossed 104 million and is projected to reach 319 million by 2050. The extension of Ayushman Bharat to cover all citizens aged 70 and above, with coverage of up to ₹5 lakh regardless of income, is a significant step. But elderly women in rural areas still face barriers of geography, mobility, and health literacy. Reaching them requires mobile screening units, community health workers guiding them, insurance access, and awareness campaigns in local languages.
No single institution can take the sole responsibility. Public systems, private providers, and civil society must work with shared goals and real accountability.
I grew up watching my father build Apollo on the belief that quality healthcare should reach every person. That conviction guides how I think about prevention today. Every stage of a woman’s life carries a window for timely care. Once that window closes, the cost grows considerably. India now has the opportunity to build a system that treats women’s health as a continuous commitment rather than a response to crisis. In a nation that has made women-led development a priority, that shift may be among the most lasting investments we make.