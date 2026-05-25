PMOS: Don’t mistake it for typical teenage issues

For decades, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) was viewed primarily as a reproductive condition. Its recent renaming to polycystic metabolic and ovarian syndrome (PMOS) signals a deeper reckoning: this is a systemic disorder touching metabolism, mental health, and long-term cardiovascular risk. Dr Reji Mohan, associate professor in reproductive medicine at government medical college, Thiruvananthapuram, talks to Unnikrishnan S about early detection, care gaps, and the road ahead. Edited excerpts:

How early should girls be screened for PMOS?

Screening should ideally begin around age 10 for girls showing early warning signs — irregular periods, excess hair growth, persistent acne, or unexplained weight changes. Parents and teachers often dismiss these as typical teenage issues, but they can signal underlying hormonal imbalance. Girls with obesity, a family history of PMOS, or early puberty changes are at high risk. Timely identification can prevent serious outcomes like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and infertility.

Why does diagnosis take time?

PMOS symptoms — weight gain, irregular cycles, excess hair — closely resemble those of thyroid disorders, adrenal conditions, or simple obesity. This overlap causes frequent misdiagnosis, leaving women untreated during a critical window when early intervention could have made a real difference. The result is years of fragmented or incorrect care before a woman reaches the right specialist.