Gorge of mysteries

Most visitors to Kutch come for the salt flats. They photograph the blinding white expanse of the Great Rann, tick the box and move on. Few think to drive further, into the rugged interior of Nakhatrana taluka, where a landscape of an entirely different order is waiting — older, stranger and almost entirely unvisited.

Jatavira is a dried prehistoric riverbed and walking through it feels less like exploring Gujarat and more like wandering into the canyon country of the American Southwest. The flat scrub desert gives way without warning to a sprawling gorge system — towering walls of soft sandstone carved by

centuries of desert wind and seasonal floodwater into smooth undulating ripples, bulbous hoodoos and sharp geometric blocks.

The riverbed beneath your feet shifts from deep ochre to burnt sienna to chalky white. Press your hand to the canyon walls and you’ll find fossilised root structures and sedimentary patterns locked into the stone like pages from a textbook that nobody wrote.