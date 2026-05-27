Gorge of mysteries

Most visitors to Kutch come for the salt flats. They photograph the blinding white expanse of the Great Rann, tick the box and move on. Few think to drive further, into the rugged interior of Nakhatrana taluka, where a landscape of an entirely different order is waiting — older, stranger and almost entirely unvisited.
Jatavira is a dried prehistoric riverbed and walking through it feels less like exploring Gujarat and more like wandering into the canyon country of the American Southwest. The flat scrub desert gives way without warning to a sprawling gorge system — towering walls of soft sandstone carved by
centuries of desert wind and seasonal floodwater into smooth undulating ripples, bulbous hoodoos and sharp geometric blocks.
The riverbed beneath your feet shifts from deep ochre to burnt sienna to chalky white. Press your hand to the canyon walls and you’ll find fossilised root structures and sedimentary patterns locked into the stone like pages from a textbook that nobody wrote.
Millions of years ago, a river tore through this terrain. Tectonic shifts and long climate changes slowly starved it, leaving behind a deeply eroded ghost valley of extraordinary silence. When the afternoon sun begins to drop, the sandstone catches it fully, glowing orange and crimson before the shadows stretch long and quiet across the canyon floor.
After dark, Jatavira becomes something else again. Shielded from any urban light source by the surrounding rock topography, the sky here is almost absurdly clear. The Milky Way sits above the pale canyon in a way that is difficult to describe to someone who hasn’t seen it. Astrophotographers who make the journey tend not to forget it.
There are no ticket booths, no paved paths and no phone signal inside the gorges — bring offline maps downloaded before you leave, at least three litres of water per person, proper sun protection and a reliable headtorch if you’re staying past dark. This is not a place that accommodates the unprepared, which is precisely, of course, why it remains so extraordinary.