Healing touch of the soul

Rajasthan’s wellness traditions are rooted in extremes — a landscape that swings between dry heat and bitter cold, where the indulgent self-care rituals of Rajput royalty sat alongside the hard-won survival knowledge of nomadic desert tribes. Chief among its distinctive treatments is the Maru Poultice, a dry potli therapy. Muslin bags are packed with parched desert herbs — neem, ashwagandha and saindhava or rock salt — then pressed and rhythmically patted against specific pressure points, drawing out joint stiffness and the chronic fatigue that dry climates tend to breed. Equally compelling is the Royal Ubtan Wrap, a preparation said to have originated in the courts of Jaipur and Udaipur. A thick paste of chickpea flour, fresh yoghurt, saffron and pure sandalwood powder is spread across the body and left to set before being scrubbed away, pulling residual thermal heat from the skin, while simultaneously exfoliating it — a treatment that is a cleansing ritual and a means of cooling the body from the outside in.

Where to experience it

Traditional heritage properties in Jaipur and boutique wellness retreats nestled in the desert outskirts of Jodhpur.