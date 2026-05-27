Healing touch of the soul

Travelling through Western India offers a wellness experience that feels worlds apart from the lush, oil-rich, commercialised resort spa treatments. Across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa, the landscape itself seems to dictate how people have historically healed — from the punishing heat of the Thar Desert to the cool, mist-hung ghats and the long, salt-aired stretches of coastline. Here is a curated guide to the distinct traditional wellness therapies of Western India, designed for travellers seeking an authentic journey into regional healing.
Rajasthan’s wellness traditions are rooted in extremes — a landscape that swings between dry heat and bitter cold, where the indulgent self-care rituals of Rajput royalty sat alongside the hard-won survival knowledge of nomadic desert tribes. Chief among its distinctive treatments is the Maru Poultice, a dry potli therapy. Muslin bags are packed with parched desert herbs — neem, ashwagandha and saindhava or rock salt — then pressed and rhythmically patted against specific pressure points, drawing out joint stiffness and the chronic fatigue that dry climates tend to breed. Equally compelling is the Royal Ubtan Wrap, a preparation said to have originated in the courts of Jaipur and Udaipur. A thick paste of chickpea flour, fresh yoghurt, saffron and pure sandalwood powder is spread across the body and left to set before being scrubbed away, pulling residual thermal heat from the skin, while simultaneously exfoliating it — a treatment that is a cleansing ritual and a means of cooling the body from the outside in.
Where to experience it
Traditional heritage properties in Jaipur and boutique wellness retreats nestled in the desert outskirts of Jodhpur.
Gujarat’s approach to wellness sits firmly within the tradition of prakritik chikitsa or naturopathy, drawing its philosophy from the state’s extraordinary physical geography — mineral-rich plains, brackish marshes and one of the longest coastlines in the country. Mitti Chikitsa, the practice of therapeutic mud bathing, is perhaps its most distinctive offering. Dense, mineral-laden clay is sourced from the Rann of Kutch or local riverbeds and applied directly to the abdomen or spread across the whole body; as it dries, it functions as a thermal conductor, pulling toxins from deep within the system, calming digestive complaints and cooling skin inflammation. Equally characteristic of the Gujarati tradition is the localised steam baths that are prepared with ajwain — carom seeds — or eucalyptus, both chosen for their ability to open and clear the respiratory tract. These are routinely paired with spinal sprays and alternating hot-and-cold hip baths, a combination believed to wake the metabolic system rather than simply sedate it.
Where to experience it
Sprawling, dedicated prakritik chikitsalayas (Naturopathy centres) in Jaipur’s borderlands and wellness institutes across Jamnagar.
Maharashtra draws wellness seekers away from the coast and up into the Sahyadri range, where the cooler, oxygen-rich air of the Western Ghats has long been treated as a restorative in its own right. Around hill stations such as Lonavala and Igatpuri, mountain spring hydrotherapy has developed into a serious discipline. The high mineral content of natural springs underpins treatments that combine water-jet therapies, wet sheet packings and targeted compressions, all directed at improving circulation and easing the kind of nervous exhaustion that altitude and clean air alone cannot always resolve. Alongside this sits udvartana, one of Ayurveda’s more vigorous offerings and one that Maharashtra’s wellness centres have made something of a speciality. Rather than oil, the therapy uses finely ground herbal powders — churna — applied in firm, upward strokes that follow the lymphatic pathways. Triphala and horse gram flour are the most commonly used preparations and the treatment is particularly sought after by those wanting to work on subcutaneous tissue and skin tone.
Where to experience it
Ecocertified wellness retreats and ashrams hidden within the valleys of Lonavala, Mahabaleshwar and Igatpuri.
Goa’s relationship with wellness runs considerably deeper than the beachside yoga retreats it has become known for in recent decades. Its indigenous healing traditions are shaped by two things above all else — a humid maritime climate and an intimate, long-standing familiarity with local flora. Among the most distinctive of its therapies is the sea-salt defrictional scrub, which begins with coarse, unrefined salt harvested from Goa’s traditional salt pans, known locally as agars that are blended with kokum butter, a coastal staple with quietly remarkable skin healing properties. The mixture draws out fluid retention, lifts dead cells and leaves behind a residue of minerals that the skin absorbs slowly.
Where to experience it
Integrated Ayurveda and Naturopathy retreats situated in the quiet, green hinterlands of Ponda and Bardez.