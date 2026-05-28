Indian tablet market grows 37% in Q1 driven by premium segment demand

As per the CMR report, the premium tablet segment priced above `20,000 strengthened its dominance in Q1 2026. It accounted for 86% of total tablet shipments and recorded a strong 92% year-on-year growth, emerging as the key driver of market expansion.

Within the premium segment, Apple further strengthened its leadership, growing 95% YoY. The Apple iPad 11 series alone accounted for nearly 24% of overall India tablet shipments, while the newly launched Apple iPad Air 2026 series contributed an additional 3-4% share.

Large-screen tablets above 10 inches accounted for nearly 90% of shipments in Q1 2026, reflecting growing consumer preference for bigger displays for learning, entertainment, and multitasking.

“India’s tablet market is undergoing a clear premiumization cycle, driven by the convergence of digital learning, hybrid work, and rising demand for productivity-focused devices. The strong growth of premium tablets and higher-memory configurations indicates that consumers and institutions are increasingly prioritizing performance, longevity, and ecosystem value over entry-level affordability. At the same time, the dominance of large-screen devices reflects the tablet’s evolving role as a primary computing companion for learning, content creation, and multitasking,” said Menka Kumari, senior analyst – Industry Intelligence Group, CyberMedia Research.

Wi-Fi tablets recorded a robust 92% growth, led by education deployments and home-learning demand. Meanwhile, 5G tablets declined 1%, reflecting a slight shift toward Wi-Fi-first usage.