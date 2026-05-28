Meta introduces Plus subscription plans for Instagram, Facebook & WhatsApp

Meta, which owns Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, has reportedly introduced new paid subscription plans that offer extra features to users in India and other countries.

According to reports, the company is rolling out ‘Plus’ versions of its apps, where paying users will get additional tools and customization features not available to free users. Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus are said to be priced at $3.99 (around ₹387) per month, while WhatsApp Plus costs $2.99 (around ₹290) per month. However, Meta has not yet confirmed India pricing.

What the plans offer

The new subscriptions do not change the core apps, which will remain free for all users. Instead, they add optional premium features for those who want more control and customization.