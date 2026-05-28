Meta introduces Plus subscription plans for Instagram, Facebook & WhatsApp

Meta, which owns Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, has reportedly introduced new paid subscription plans that offer extra features to users in India and other countries.
According to reports, the company is rolling out ‘Plus’ versions of its apps, where paying users will get additional tools and customization features not available to free users. Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus are said to be priced at $3.99 (around ₹387) per month, while WhatsApp Plus costs $2.99 (around ₹290) per month. However, Meta has not yet confirmed India pricing.
What the plans offer
The new subscriptions do not change the core apps, which will remain free for all users. Instead, they add optional premium features for those who want more control and customization.
On Instagram, paid users will get extra profile customization options such as new themes, fonts, and styles. They will also get improved story features and better insights into post performance. Some reported features include extended Story visibility beyond 24 hours, the ability to highlight one Story weekly for extra reach, searching Story viewers, and posting Stories directly to profile highlights without appearing in the main feed.
On Facebook, the subscription adds more profile customization tools, better post engagement features, and improved analytics to help users understand audience activity.
On WhatsApp, paid users may get custom chat themes, animated stickers, custom ringtones, and improved chat management tools such as more pinned chats. These updates aim to make messaging more personal and easier to organise.