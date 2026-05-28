Samsung Galaxy A37: Stylish design meets reliable everyday performance

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A37 at a starting price of ₹41,999. The smartphone is priced nearly ₹10,000 higher than its predecessor, largely due to the increasing global cost of components. This naturally raises an important question — does the Galaxy A37 justify its premium pricing?

After using the phone for over 15 days as a secondary device, I found the Galaxy A37 impressive in several areas. Its premium design immediately stands out, while the battery life and camera performance are reliable for everyday use. The phone delivers a balanced overall experience, although its pricing remains a concern when compared to some rivals in the segment.

Design and display

The Samsung Galaxy A37 makes a strong first impression with its sleek and premium design. The Lavender colour variant, in particular, looks elegant and attractive with its subtle finish and refined colour tone.

The phone comes with Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on both the front and rear panels, offering better resistance against scratches and minor accidental damage. In addition, the device features an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, making it more durable than its predecessor, the Galaxy A36, which carried an IP67 rating.

On the front, the Galaxy A37 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,900 nits. The display remains bright, vibrant, and sharp throughout the day, whether indoors or under direct sunlight. Scrolling and media consumption also feel smooth thanks to the high refresh rate.

Performance and software

The Galaxy A37 runs One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 and is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1480 processor built on a 4nm architecture.