Assam’s fragmented elephant habitats escalating conflict: Study

At the village level, Likhak Gaon recorded the highest number of incidents at 73, followed by Jorhat with 41 incidents, Ambari with 40, Uttar Dimakuchi and Jogigaon with 30 each, Gor Mara Gaon with 28, and Golampatty and Nagaon with 26 each.

Researchers also observed strong seasonal variation, with the monsoon season witnessing the highest number of incidents. According to the study, the overlap between peak agricultural activity and elephant movement during the rainy season increases the chances of encounters between humans and elephants. Male victims accounted for a higher proportion of casualties across all seasons.

The study noted that Assam, which supports an estimated 5,828 Asian elephants, has witnessed rapid land-use changes over the past few decades. Forests have increasingly been cleared for urbanisation, infrastructure projects, agriculture and monoculture plantations such as tea gardens, leading to the disruption of elephant habitats and traditional movement corridors.

Researchers found that fragmented forest patches with high edge density and patch density were strongly associated with increased conflict frequency. Villages with limited forest connectivity and expanding built-up areas recorded higher conflict intensity compared to villages with contiguous forest cover.

Tea gardens were identified as important conflict zones because they often function as transitional spaces between forests and human settlements. Although tea estates provide temporary cover and forage for elephants, they also increase the likelihood of encounters with people.

The study also highlighted the role of roads and railway lines in intensifying conflict. Transport infrastructure cutting across elephant habitats has restricted elephant movement and contributed to accidental deaths and increased encounters. Assam and neighbouring West Bengal continue to report some of the highest railway-related elephant deaths in India. Researchers observed that proximity to water bodies, forests, croplands and elephant reserves significantly increased the probability of conflict. Villages with lower water availability were found to experience greater conflict intensity, as elephants entered human settlements searching for water and food.

The study pointed out that Assam currently has 12 identified elephant corridors, many of which are facing pressure from encroachment, infrastructure expansion and changing land-use patterns.

The report suggested that landscape fragmentation was a critical factor influencing the frequency and intensity of conflict in Assam. Fragmented habitats often disrupt elephant movement and force elephants to venture into agricultural and settlement areas in search of food and water. The loss of functional elephant corridors, which are critical for maintaining habitat connectivity, exacerbates this issue, it said.