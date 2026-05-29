MoEFCC set to lift ban on hazardous chemicals in coastal areas

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has proposed lifting the ban on the handling and storage of certain hazardous substances such as Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB), N-Paraffin and Carbon Black Feedstock (CBFS) in Coastal Regulation Zones (CRZ).

This new proposal marks a significant departure from the 2019 notification that prohibited the handling and storage of these hazardous substances. To facilitate the receipt and storage of these substances, the MoEFCC will need to amend the 2019 notification rules governing the Coastal Regulation Zone for the mainland coast and amend the Island Coastal Regulation Zone (ICRZ) for island coasts such as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep

Under the previous notification from 2019, these substances were classified as hazardous or petroleum-derived chemicals due to their potential risks, which include marine pollution, fire hazards, groundwater contamination, and ecological damage to sensitive coastal ecosystems.