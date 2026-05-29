MoEFCC set to lift ban on hazardous chemicals in coastal areas

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has proposed lifting the ban on the handling and storage of certain hazardous substances such as Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB), N-Paraffin and Carbon Black Feedstock (CBFS) in Coastal Regulation Zones (CRZ).
This new proposal marks a significant departure from the 2019 notification that prohibited the handling and storage of these hazardous substances. To facilitate the receipt and storage of these substances, the MoEFCC will need to amend the 2019 notification rules governing the Coastal Regulation Zone for the mainland coast and amend the Island Coastal Regulation Zone (ICRZ) for island coasts such as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep
Under the previous notification from 2019, these substances were classified as hazardous or petroleum-derived chemicals due to their potential risks, which include marine pollution, fire hazards, groundwater contamination, and ecological damage to sensitive coastal ecosystems.
In its draft notification, the Central Government noted that various State Coastal Zone Management Authorities have requested permission to allow the receipt and storage of LAB, N-Paraffin, and CBFS within CRZ areas. The matter was subsequently referred to the relevant Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) for examination. After deliberation, the EAC opined that these petroleum products could be included in the approved list under Annexure-II of the CRZ Notification, 2019 which currently permits the storage of specific substances such as crude oil, LPG, LNG, methanol, paraxylene, naphtha, bitumen and select fertilizer raw materials. The EAC, later, recommended allowing the receipt and storage of these hazardous chemicals within CRZ areas.
Interestingly, the National Coastal Zone Management Authority (NCZMA), which previously classified LAB, N-Paraffin, and CBFS as highly hazardous substances, reconsidered their classification. They determined that these substances are less hazardous compared to many others that are already permitted in coastal zones.
In its 48th meeting held on September 26, 2025, the NCZMA reviewed the matter and after thorough deliberation, unanimously recommended allowing the receipt and storage of LAB, N-Paraffin, and CBFS in CRZ areas.