Where is Quad headed

The latest Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi signalled a clear shift in the grouping’s trajectory toward a more practical, resilient, and carefully calibrated Indo-Pacific coalition even as the absence of clarity on the next leaders’ summit raised questions about its near-term political momentum. The initiatives unveiled by India, the United States, Japan, and Australia on maritime surveillance, energy security, critical minerals, infrastructure, and technology standards reflected a Quad focused on building strategic capacity rather than projecting military power.

Just as significant, however, was what the meeting did not produce — there was no clarity on the next Quad leaders’ summit. That absence triggered speculation about whether the Quad is losing momentum. But the reality is more nuanced. The grouping appears to be entering a more mature phase, one trying to grow roots in institutional cooperation across critical sectors, at least for the time being.

At the same time, the Quad continues to be shaped by a central geopolitical reality — China’s rise in the Indo-Pacific. Yet, its members continue to carefully avoid defining it as an anti-China military bloc.

Origin and evolution

The Quad, comprising Australia, India, Japan, and the US, is a partnership that represents nearly two billion people and roughly one-third of global GDP. Its origins go back to 2004, when the four countries coordinated humanitarian assistance after the Indian Ocean tsunami. It demonstrated the value of joint action in the Indo-Pacific.

A more formal dialogue began in 2007, but the grouping quickly lost momentum due to concerns about regional sensitivities, particularly perceptions in China. It was effectively dormant by 2008. The idea was revived in 2017 amid shifting regional dynamics, growing concerns about maritime security, and increasing awareness of supply chain vulnerabilities. Since then, the Quad has evolved from a cautious strategic dialogue into a fledging platform for cooperation across a widening set of sectors.

More practical agenda

The Quad operates through leaders’ summits, foreign ministers’ meetings, and an expanding network of working groups. Its agenda now spans maritime security, critical and emerging technologies, infrastructure development, climate resilience, health security, education, and supply chain diversification. Increasingly, the Quad frames its role as the provision of “public goods” for the Indo-Pacific. This includes initiatives on maritime domain awareness, disaster response coordination, secure digital infrastructure, undersea cable connectivity, and standards for emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors. The New Delhi meeting reinforced this trajectory. New initiatives on maritime surveillance, energy security, and critical minerals reflected a shift toward practical cooperation in areas that directly impact economic and strategic resilience.