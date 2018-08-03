Home Business

Tech Mahindra inks MoU with Telangana for India's first 'Blockchain district'

Tech Mahindra as a founding member of the blockchain district will provide the platform and technology assistance to all the incubators in it.

Published: 03rd August 2018 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representation. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Information Technology, Electronics and Communication department (ITE&C) today signed a MoU with Tech Mahindra to launch India's first Blockchain district here.

It will be a centre of excellence, an incubator and process development for the emerging technology with innovative infrastructure and facilities to foster the growth of Indian blockchain start-ups and companies, Tech Mahindra CEO and managing director CP Gurnani said at the International Blockchain Congress 2018 here.

Tech Mahindra as a founding member of the blockchain district will provide the platform and technology assistance to all the incubators in it, he said.

Tech Mahindra will also empower accelerators to develop and solve market problems across its global customer ecosystem.

Further, the Telangana ITE&C Department will provide regulatory and policy support to enable and promote Blockchain growth both in India and globally.

The launch of the Blockchain district is a moment in history, he said adding it would be a global talent hub which can unlock the value of blockchain technology in democratising data and solving big scale world problems.

"It is also a huge step in reskilling and right skilling the workforce of the future.

Blockchain experts will be our crowning jewels as together we work towards making India the blockchain capital of the world," he added.

It will provide an opportunity for the blockchain ecosystem in India to collaborate and work towards building a blockchain district in Telangana and transforming India as the blockchain capital of the world, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tech Mahindra Blockchain district Blockchin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release