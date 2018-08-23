Zomato expands food delivery services in three more cities

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Online restaurant guide and food ordering firm Zomato today said it has expanded its ordering and food delivery services to Vijayawada, Madurai, and Cuttack as part of its expansion plans.

With this launch, Zomato's online ordering services are now available across 31 cities in India, Zomato said in a statement.

Zomato Food Delivery CEO Mohit Gupta said that growth in tier II and tier III cities have been really encouraging for the company.

It has extended its services to 10 new cities in the last 2 months and the response in all these cities has been exceptional so far, he added.