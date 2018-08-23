Home Business

Zomato expands food delivery services in three more cities

Zomato Food Delivery CEO Mohit Gupta said that growth in tier II and tier III cities have been really encouraging for the company.

Published: 23rd August 2018 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Zomato has extended its services to ten new cities in the last two months. (Photo | Twitter @zomato)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Online restaurant guide and food ordering firm Zomato today said it has expanded its ordering and food delivery services to Vijayawada, Madurai, and Cuttack as part of its expansion plans.

With this launch, Zomato's online ordering services are now available across 31 cities in India, Zomato said in a statement.

It has extended its services to 10 new cities in the last 2 months and the response in all these cities has been exceptional so far, he added.

