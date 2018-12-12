Home Business

Central bank autonomy "sacred": Former chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian

Progress on the steps taken by Governor Shaktikanta Das' predecessor Urjit Patel to restore financial system integrity will be a key thing to assess any damage to the institution.

Published: 12th December 2018 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

India's former chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian | Reuters

By PTI

MUMBAI: With the reigns of RBI (Reserve Bank of India) governorship passing to an ex-bureaucrat, former chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian Wednesday said central bank autonomy is "sacred", which should not be compromised.

Progress on the steps taken by Governor Shaktikanta Das' predecessor Urjit Patel to restore financial system integrity will be a key thing to assess any damage to the institution.

READ | Former Economic Affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das appointed as new RBI governor

"What is going to be key is whether this (restoring financial system agenda) is maintained going forward. That is going to be the yardstick to measure what is happening on the bigger institutional front," he said, speaking at the Fifth India Economic Conclave here.

"RBI has a very good reputation for very good reasons (and) maintaining the functional autonomy in decision-making and governance is absolutely sacred, we must not compromise on that," he added.

He said under Patel, the RBI has done a "commendable" job on decisions like prompt corrective action (PCA), dealing with NBFCs and also with individual private banks.

It can be noted that the weeks before Patel's resignation, differences between the RBI and government on at least two fronts, PCA and NBFCs, were widely reported.

ALSO READ | Shaktikanta Das: After Raghuram Rajan, another RBI governor with a Tamil connection

The government wants the RBI to liberalise the PCA framework so that more banks are able to lend liberally, while it had pitched for strong liquidity support to the NBFC sector, which was outrightly rejected by RBI.

Subramanian hinted there was a bit of "oversight" by the RBI when it comes to NBFCs and the IL&FS crisis.

Meanwhile, speaking at the same event, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan also made a strong pitch for independence of financial regulators.

"These (regulators) are structures which we must strengthen, they have to stand as independent bodies to ensure our growth is healthy and stable," he said.

ALSO READ | Industry, government expect new RBI chief to be less hawkish

Subramanian said the second agenda that was being pursued by Patel was improving on the strengths of RBI and added that this needs to continue. He reiterated that there is excess capital with the RBI, but underscored that it has to be used only for recapitalising dud-assets saddled state-run banks and that too only when they reform their functioning.

The Harvard economist warned that using the excess capital for bridging the fiscal gap would be akin to "raiding the RBI" and hoped that the soon-to-be-appointed committee to look into excess capital will address these aspects.

Patel resigned Monday citing personal reasons, while the government appointed Das as his successor, who took charge Wednesday.

On the NBFC crisis, he said there is a need for an asset quality review (AQR) similar to the one done at banks in 2015 for understanding the exact strengths of the non-bank lenders.

He said by definition, the risk-reward ratio at such bodies is very high and hence, there is a case for closer monitoring.

ALSO READ | Sensex jumps over 300 points after appointment of new RBI Governor

On the broader growth, he said global economic adversities are a challenge which can hit our growth because of a dip in exports.

Much beyond trade wars, US and China are entering debt wars and geopolitical strategic re-allignment which will have consequences for the entire world.

The only way to deal with it is through strong policy responses on the domestic front, he said, adding that financial sector and agriculture are the key areas of challenge within India.

On the election results, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got trounced in three important states, along with the events of the last two years suggest that every political manifesto in the next election will have a universal basic income-like scheme for the farmers, Subramanian said. He seemed to suggest that it will be better for the states to take the tab of such populist measures as finding resources will be difficult for the Centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI Arvind Subramanian Shaktikanta Das Urjit Patel Raghuram Rajan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp