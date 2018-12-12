Home Business

Industry, government expect new RBI chief to be less hawkish

The immediate pressure, which the new governor will have to grapple with, is to transfer more of its excess capital to the Centre, a contentious issue for the last one year.

Published: 12th December 2018 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Shaktikanta Das

Newly-appointed RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File Photo | PTI)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As Shaktikanta Das will assume office as RBI governor after months of simmering tensions between North Block and Mint Street, industry leaders and officials at the finance ministry claim that the next RBI board meeting is going to be the litmus test.

“He is likely to assume office not before next week, so in his absence the RBI board meeting is likely to be pushed to another 10-15 days. In the meantime he will be better prepared with the immediate issues and agenda for the meeting,” a senior official in the PMO said.​

READ | Shaktikanta Das: After Raghuram Rajan, another RBI governor with a Tamil connection 

Late in the evening, Economic Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said: “The December 14 meeting stands as of now. If RBI decides otherwise, we will get to know.”Too many issues are riding on the meeting, since government-nominated members on the board had pushed hard to discuss tighter supervision of the RBI, and to set up committees to have oversight of various central bank functions, from foreign exchange management to financial stability.

While Economic Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg had openly said that he wanted to discuss changes to the central bank’s governance structure and seek more interim dividends from the RBI, the RBI saw it as an attack on its autonomy, which apparently became the reason for the tiff between RBI governor Urjit Patel and Subhash Chandra Garg.

READ | Rs 1,000 note won't be back; don't withdraw more money than needed, advises Shaktikanta Das

The immediate pressure, which the new governor will have to grapple with, is to transfer more of its excess capital to the Centre, a contentious issue for the last one year. The government and the industry want the liquidity taps to be opened more generously for banks, NBFCs and small businesses ahead of a general election early next year, which the RBI was reluctant to do.

Shaktikanta Das, a former bureaucrat, is expected to be less hawkish than Patel and more open to relaxing norms which had been troubling the government.Meanwhile the industry, which has welcomed his appointment, is pinning too many expectations on him. “We need to bring down the real interest rates, improve liquidity and promote growth and employment. Improving credit flow to the real economy, especially MSMEs and housing, is critical at this juncture,” Rashesh Shah, President, FICCI said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shaktikanta Das RBI RBI governor NDA government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp