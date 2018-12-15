Home Business

NITI Aayog to organise third edition of Women Transforming India Awards

The Women Transforming India Awards were instituted to recognise and celebrate stories of exemplary women from across India.

Niti Aayog (File Photo)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The NITI Aayog is organising the Third Edition of the Women Transforming India Awards 2018 and is launching the upgraded portal of the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) on Sunday.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will be the Chief Guest and will give away the Women Transforming India Awards 2018 and launch the WEP upgraded portal.

NITI Aayog VC Dr Rajiv Kumar, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and UN Resident Coordinator in India Yuri Afanasiev will also be present at the event.

The Women Transforming India Awards were instituted to recognise and celebrate stories of exemplary women from across India.

This year's theme is âWomen and Entrepreneurshipâ and 15 winners have been chosen through an extensive six-month-long process to identify fascinating and inspiring stories of women entrepreneurs.

The Women Entrepreneurship Platform seeks to transform the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country and will be a one-stop resource centre for future and budding women entrepreneurs.

It seeks to act as a medium for various stakeholders in the economy to come together and offer integrated services such as Incubator Support, Mentorship, Funding venues, Compliance among others, according to an official statement here.

The event will include panel discussions on topics including The Entrepreneur's Perspective: from Startup to Growth and Pay it forward: How WEP as a platform can help, with panellists including entrepreneurs, investors and industry experts including as Debjani Ghosh, Shivani Wazir Pasrich, Geeta Chandran, Radhika Ghai and Sania Mirza.

