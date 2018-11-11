Home Business

Reliance Insurance plans to file fresh IPO papers with Sebi

Sebi's approval for IPOs is valid for one year, and it will expire on November 29 in the case of Reliance General Insurance Company, according to data available with markets watchdog.

Published: 11th November 2018 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Anil Ambani (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance General Insurance, part of Anil Ambani-led Reliance, plans to file fresh papers with the Sebi to float an initial share-sale as the regulatory approval for the insurer's IPO is set to lapse this month, merchant banking sources said.

The company failed to tap primary markets as lack of investors' appetite for the IPO, and volatile equity market conditions forced the insurer to postpone its plans.

ALSO READ | Anil Ambani blames government bodies for slow arbitration award payouts​ 

Sebi's approval for IPOs is valid for one year, and it will expire on November 29 in the case of Reliance General Insurance Company, according to data available with markets watchdog.

According to the merchant banking sources, the company is very keen on coming out with its IPO and will refile the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Sebi very soon.

"The timing of the company's IPO will depend on market conditions," they added.

When asked Reliance General Insurance spokesperson declined to comment on the company's IPO status. The firm had earlier filed its DRHP in October last year for which it received the Sebi approval in November 2017.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of little over 1.67 crore shares by the company and an offer of sale by Reliance Capital of 5.03 crore shares.

The firm was planning to utilise the proceeds from the issue towards augmenting the solvency margin and consequently increasing the solvency ratio.

Besides, the money was to be used to meet future capital requirements, which are expected to arise out of growth.

Apart from Reliance General Insurance, Seven Islands Shipping's IPO approval will lapse on November 10, and that of CMS Info Systems will expire November 29, as per the Sebi's data.

ALSO READ | Anil Ambani terms telecom business unviable, to exit fully

As per the Sebi's regulations, a firm gets one year to hit the primary market after receiving approval from the markets watchdog.

In case a firm fails to do so during this period, it has to refile the prospectus with Sebi seeking fresh clearance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reliance General Insurance Anil Ambani Sebi

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • AAP
    Saala Chor - how much money will this incompetent fellow embezzle?
    19 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp