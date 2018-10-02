Home Business

From Maytas to Gift: The saga of IL&FS deals

When Maytas Infra promoted by the family members of Satyam Computers was taken over by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), the situation was entirely different.

Published: 02nd October 2018 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

The controversial Gift City project where IL&FS is a 50:50 partner, critics allege the contract is loaded in favour of IL&FS and that the company is not losing, but making money at the cost of state exchequer. (File | Reuters)

By ENS Economic Bureau
Express News Service

MUMBAI: When Maytas Infra promoted by the family members of Satyam Computers was taken over by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), the situation was entirely different.

IL&FS was looked upon as a strong promoter entering to save the company and its many infrastructure projects with its expertise and cash. Be it winning Maytas, or landing a dream project like Gujarat’s Gift City, critics attribute it to the brand and power its former head Ravi Parthasarathy wielded.

Renamed IL&FS Engineering and Construction, Maytas Infra is one of the few listed entities from IL&FS fold. The listed entity has been swinging from profits to losses and till date carries a heavy interest burden. Did IL&FS stretch itself beyond means in many ways like the Maytas deal?

“What happened 10-years ago has no relevance today. They bought an asset that was valuable,” says Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund. “When times turn even the mightiest fall,” Shah added quoting the example of GE’s collapse in 2008 and eventual turnaround.

“Satyam (Maytas deal) is part of the saga. Toxicity of IL&FS had started by then,” said an old colleague of Ravi Parthasarathy.

Like Satyam, IL&FS needs quick action from the new board. Unlike Satyam, IL&FS is not being sold and the way the new board will come up with solutions to manage the unwieldly company would be watched. The main promoters here are public sector institutions, they will stay unless some of them look for an exit.

“If needed, the debt can be restructured, a moratorium sought, or restructured by banks taking a hair cut,” Shah said.

IL&FS management was accused of being filled with finance people at the top with little technological, project management capabilities. Criticism has come on about the newly appointed board as well. “IL&FS saga, how much depth new board has in infrastructure? None,” tweeted B.K.Syngal, ex-CMD, VSNL.

“Culprits for time and cost overruns must be apprehended. What about auditors and old board? No car boot sale,” Syngal said. “Douse the fire first, and then identify those responsible for fire,” said Shah.

The controversial Gift City project where IL&FS is a 50:50 partner, critics allege the contract is loaded in favour of IL&FS and that the company is not losing, but making money at the cost of state exchequer.

“Their equity exposure in the project is small. The two buildings they had constructed also, they have been able to sell at profits as far as we know,” said a person associated with Gift city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IL&FS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur