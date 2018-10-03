Home Business

IL&FS crisis: Company premises in Mumbai raided; ousted MD Hari Sankaran quizzed

According to sources in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the probe will include the directors and top management, who were appointed, have left or had been sacked in the last one year.

Published: 03rd October 2018 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

IL&FS Headquarters in Mumbai. | (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A team of SFIO officials on Tuesday swarmed into IL&FS’ landmark building in Mumbai and took charge of the ninth floor that houses the top management, taking control of the server to ensure that no documents would be destroyed.

They collected documents and pen drives, and questioned top executives who were present in the building, including the ousted vice-chairman and managing director Hari Sankaran and joint MD and CEO Arun Saha.

According to sources in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the probe will include the directors and top management, who were appointed, have left or had been sacked in the last one year.

“We are looking at all angles. All appointments and contracts, especially the international one, are being probed. We will question auditors and financial officers of all the group companies. Also, the siphoning of funds to overseas is being examined. If required, we may take help of other agencies,” a senior official told TNIE.

Also Read | From Maytas to Gift: The saga of IL&FS deals

SFIO has already requested ICAI for hiring more chartered accountants for the probe.

Late on Monday evening, lookout notices have been put out at airports to prevent the top brass, including Hari Sankaran, Ramesh Bawa and K Ramchand, by issuing a lookout notice for them at the airports.

Ravi Parthsarthy, the former chairman, has already left the country and is in London for medical treatment. Official sources claimed that in the coming days, a few more executives will come under the scanner.

Read | New IL&FS board has to untangle mess of subsidiaries, keep them running

On Monday, the government said that the Board members and management, rather than exposing the mess, put a lid on the crisis and kept on misguiding investors and regulators.

Parthasarathy quit in July, while Bawa, non-executive director Vibhav Kapoor, and four independent directors of IL&FS Financial Services resigned after a default last month.

Meanwhile, former chairman SB Mathur and independent directors RC Bhargava, Michael Pinto, Jaithirth Rao and Rina Kamath has written to newly appointed chairman Uday Kotak extending support.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur