Home Business

Rupee and Sensex tumble on a day when RBI keeps repo rate unchanged

RBI's move came against the street expectations as most of the experts were looking forward to a 25-50 basis points hike in the Repo rate.

Published: 05th October 2018 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel.| Reuters File Photo

By Online Desk

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday held the interest rates unchanged at 6.50 per cent, in contrast with the market expectations. However, the central bank changed the monetary policy stance to ‘calibrated tightening’ from ‘neutral.’

RBI's move came against the street expectations as most of the experts were looking forward to a 25-50 basis points hike in the Repo rate.

The domestic equity market witnessed a 200 point drop post the announcement. The BSE Sensex, which had been falling for the past two days, plunged 792 points on Friday to end at a near six-month low of 34,376.99.

According to the brokers, apart from the RBI policy announcement, the market sentiments were also bearish due to a sell-off in global markets as US Treasury yields surged to multi-year highs on robust economic data and comments from the Federal Reserve, sparking fears of accelerating inflation.

The Rupee meanwhile crashed below the 74-mark on Friday against the US dollar for the first time ever. The domestic currency was quoting 65 paise lower at 74.23 (intra-day) against the dollar soon after the monetary policy announcement. 

The rupee has slumped in recent months amid a global rise in oil prices and a sell-off in emerging markets. It has fallen more than 13 per cent since January, making it the worst performing major Asian emerging market currency.

For those wishing to know more about Repo rates, here is a brief explainer

What is Repo rate?

A repo rate is a rate at which the central bank of India lends money to its commercial banks in case the banks are short of funds. The monetary body will increase/decrease the repo rate in order to control inflation.  

When will the RBI increase or decrease Repo rate?

When there is an inflation, the central bank will increase the repo rate making it difficult for the banks to borrow money from it. This, in turn, will reduce the money supply in the economy and hence the inflation will come down. Likewise in the event of deflation, the RBI will reduce the rates and increase the money flow in the economy.  

(With inputs from agencies) 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BSE NSE Rupee RBI SENSEX

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices