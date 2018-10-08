Home Business

Smartphone deals to look out for at Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale

Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2018 will kick off at 12 am IST on Wednesday and go on till October 15. 

The Amazon sale starts early for prime members with a 12-hour headstart beginning at 12 noon on October 9. (Photo | Amazon.in)

As India prepares to celebrate the festive season, Amazon India and Flipkart are said to offer great discounts on their festive sales starting on October 10. 

The Amazon sale starts early for prime members with a 12-hour headstart beginning at 12 noon on October 9. Amazon has revealed its offers on smartphones which is one of the most popular categories on the online marketplace. A 10 per cent additional discount is applicable on payments via SBI debit cards.

Customers can also save more with finance schemes such as Amazon Pay EMI, no-cost EMI on debit and credit cards and exchange on Amazon.in.
 
All customers who buy a smartphone during the sale period will be entitled to a free mobile screen replacement. Additionally, total damage protection plans will start at just Re. 1. 

Here are some deals to look out for:
1) The 6/64 version of OnePlus 6 is being offered at Rs 29,999, a price cut of Rs 5000.
2) Variants of iPhone are to be sold at a 'never before offer', the price of which is not revealed. 
3) Redmi 6A will be part of a flash sale marathon at its regular price of Rs. 5,999
4) Vivo V9 Pro will be made available for the first time, with a price tag of Rs. 17,990.
5) Samsung's Galaxy S9 starts at Rs 42,990
6) Honor 7X will be available for Rs. 9,999, Honor Play at Rs. 18,999
7) Moto G5S Plus starting at Rs. 9,999
8) Huawei P20 Lite will be available for Rs. 15,999, Huawei Nova 3i at Rs. 17,990
  

