Home Business

Flipkart, Amazon on hiring spree before festive season

The direct employment for Flipkart will be across supply chain, delivery and logistics, while it will add over 5 lakh indirect jobs through its seller partners.

Published: 09th October 2018 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

Flipkart

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Sreejani Bhattacharyya and Pradeesh Chandran
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the festive season of Diwali, Navratri and Durga Puja on the doorstep, e-commerce giants like Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart are on a hiring spree to strengthen last mile services and achieve high levels of customer satisfaction.

Flipkart has added 30,000 direct jobs in the supply and logistics arm, while its competitor Amazon will provide jobs to more than 50,000 people who will work as seasonal associates before the sale. Amazon will kick off the five-day ‘Great Indian Festival’ from October 10  coinciding with Flipkart’s four-day ‘Big Billion Days’.

The direct employment for Flipkart will be across supply chain, delivery and logistics, while it will add over 5 lakh indirect jobs through its seller partners. The jobs provided at Amazon will be at its 50 fulfillment centres, multiple sort centres and 150 delivery stations.

Akhil Saxena, vice-president, India Customer Fulfilment, Amazon India, said, “The 50,000 seasonal associates will help in augmenting our capabilities to serve our customers better and enable us to deliver consistently high levels of customer experience.”

Paytm Mall, the third largest competitor in India’s online retail sector, is gearing up aggressively for the festive season as well. Operated by Paytm E-commerce Pvt. Ltd, Paytm Mall will run its ‘Maha Cashback Sale’ from October 10-15. It has partnered with various brands and intends to invest about Rs 501 crore in cashback. It will offer lowest prices between 8 am and 12 pm on various products during the sale.

Earlier in October, Amazon launched the option of Amazon Pay EMI for customers who do not have credit and debit cards. It also introduced an EMI option till six months for a maximum amount of Rs 60,000.The company highlighted that a large chunk of its customer base is from smaller cities. To attract its Prime members, Amazon would open up the festive sale 12 hours earlier exclusively for them. Just days back, Amazon put in $79 million into its digital payments component Amazon Pay, while Flipkart invested around $65 million in PhonePe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Flipkart Amazon Amazon sale Flipkart sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots