NTPC launches electric vehicle charging station

NEW DELHI: State-run power firm NTPC said Monday it has started its first electric vehicle charging station in Simhadri, Vishakhapatnam in line with the government's plan to switch to clean mobility.

NTPC is fully aligned for promoting clean energy transportation in the country, while further hiking the demand for electric vehicles and power generation," NTPC said in a statement.

The NTPC powered charging station has been designed by in-house NTPC engineering team at Simhadri.

"The station can have three Electric Vehicles charged simultaneously at the facility and is fully equipped with all amenities like parking bays, lighting, power supply and Wi-Fi access for automated monitoring and CCTV surveillance," the statement said.

* * * NHPC signs consultancy pact with BHEL State-owned firm NHPC said Monday it has signed a three year pact with public sector power equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited.

"NHPC Limited has signed an memorandum of understanding on September 9, 2018 with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited for consultancy and joint cooperation in hydro electric projects in India for a period of three years from the date of signing," NHPC said in a regulatory filing.

* * * ZEE announces subscription rates of channel Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) on Monday said it has become the first major broadcaster in the country to announce price of all its channels under the new regime as per regulation in place.

"ZEEL uploaded details of A-la-carte MRP of its channels on the website on Friday 31st August 2018.

Besides declaring A-la-carte prices, ZEEL has also announced MRP of various bouquets, which comprises its leading channels," the company said in a statement.

The A-la-carte of all SD and HD channels from ZEEL have been priced under Rs 19 per month and the MRP of the basic bouquet for the hindi speaking market starts at Rs 45 per month for a suite of 23 channels, it said.

* * * HGS appoints Tom Hricik as President Business process management firm Hinduja Global Solutions on Monday announced appointment of Tom Hricik as President and Head of Business Development of North America region.

Hricik has more than 30 years of experience in sales, client management, operations, etc and will join the North American team in helping to meet growth objectives, working with both existing accounts as well as with the new logo team to build a healthy pipeline.

"Tom Hricik joins HGS as President and Head of Business Development, North America," the company said in a statement.