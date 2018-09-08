Petrol price near Rs 88/litre in Mumbai, Diesel hovering at Rs 76.98/litre

Home Business

NEW DELHI: Fuel prices have yet again witnessed a fresh hike, with petrol being sold at a record high rate of Rs. 80.38 per litre in New Delhi, and diesel at Rs 72.51 per litre.

As per the Indian Oil Corporation, a price hike of 39 paise and 44 paise per litre was implemented on petrol and diesel, respectively, in the national capital.

On the other hand, the price of petrol rose to Rs 87.77 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel is being sold at 76.98 per litre.

The soaring prices are continuing to burn a hole in the pockets of commuters, one of whom feels he may have to avail bank loans to pay for fuel.

Meanwhile, a local from Mumbai urged the government to intervene in the matter.

"The way the prices are increasing with each passing day, it seems that it would cross Rs. 100 per litre. It's only the common man who is getting affected due to this. The government should take some steps and do something about it," he told ANI.

While the government has maintained that depreciation of the Indian Rupee against the U.S dollar and a hike in global crude oil prices is causing a surge in domestic oil prices, citizens and the Opposition alike feel the Narendra Modi government is not doing enough to curb rising oil prices. (ANI)

Month Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai
September 08, 2018 80.38 83.27 87.77 83.54
September 07, 2018 79.99 82.88 87.39 83.13
September 06, 2018 79.51 82.41 86.91 82.62
September 05, 2018 79.31 82.22 86.72 82.41
September 04, 2018 79.31 82.22 86.72 82.41
September 03, 2018 79.15 82.06 86.56 82.24
September 02, 2018 78.84 81.76 86.25 81.92
September 01, 2018 78.68 81.6 86.09 81.75
August 31, 2018 78.52 81.44 85.93 81.58
August 30, 2018 78.3 81.23 85.72 81.35
August 29, 2018 78.18 81.11 85.6 81.22
August 28, 2018 78.05 80.98 85.47 81.09
August 27, 2018 77.91 80.84 85.33 80.94
August 26, 2018 77.78 80.71 85.2 80.8
August 25, 2018 77.67 80.61 85.09 80.69
August 24, 2018 77.67 80.61 85.09 80.69
August 23, 2018 77.58 80.52 85 80.59
August 22, 2018 77.58 80.52 85 80.59
August 21, 2018 77.58 80.52 85 80.59
August 20, 2018 77.49 80.43 84.91 80.5
August 19, 2018 77.4 80.34 84.82 80.4
August 18, 2018 77.28 80.22 84.71 80.28
August 17, 2018 77.2 80.14 84.63 80.19
August 16, 2018 77.2 80.14 84.63 80.19
August 15, 2018 77.14 80.1 84.58 80.14
