Petrol price near Rs 88/litre in Mumbai, Diesel hovering at Rs 76.98/litre
The soaring prices are continuing to burn a hole in the pockets of commuters, one of whom feels he may have to avail bank loans to pay for fuel.
Published: 08th September 2018 11:15 AM | Last Updated: 08th September 2018 12:13 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Fuel prices have yet again witnessed a fresh hike, with petrol being sold at a record high rate of Rs. 80.38 per litre in New Delhi, and diesel at Rs 72.51 per litre.
As per the Indian Oil Corporation, a price hike of 39 paise and 44 paise per litre was implemented on petrol and diesel, respectively, in the national capital.
On the other hand, the price of petrol rose to Rs 87.77 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel is being sold at 76.98 per litre.
Meanwhile, a local from Mumbai urged the government to intervene in the matter.
"The way the prices are increasing with each passing day, it seems that it would cross Rs. 100 per litre. It's only the common man who is getting affected due to this. The government should take some steps and do something about it," he told ANI.
While the government has maintained that depreciation of the Indian Rupee against the U.S dollar and a hike in global crude oil prices is causing a surge in domestic oil prices, citizens and the Opposition alike feel the Narendra Modi government is not doing enough to curb rising oil prices. (ANI)
|Month
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Mumbai
|Chennai
|September 08, 2018
|80.38
|83.27
|87.77
|83.54
|September 07, 2018
|79.99
|82.88
|87.39
|83.13
|September 06, 2018
|79.51
|82.41
|86.91
|82.62
|September 05, 2018
|79.31
|82.22
|86.72
|82.41
|September 04, 2018
|79.31
|82.22
|86.72
|82.41
|September 03, 2018
|79.15
|82.06
|86.56
|82.24
|September 02, 2018
|78.84
|81.76
|86.25
|81.92
|September 01, 2018
|78.68
|81.6
|86.09
|81.75
|August 31, 2018
|78.52
|81.44
|85.93
|81.58
|August 30, 2018
|78.3
|81.23
|85.72
|81.35
|August 29, 2018
|78.18
|81.11
|85.6
|81.22
|August 28, 2018
|78.05
|80.98
|85.47
|81.09
|August 27, 2018
|77.91
|80.84
|85.33
|80.94
|August 26, 2018
|77.78
|80.71
|85.2
|80.8
|August 25, 2018
|77.67
|80.61
|85.09
|80.69
|August 24, 2018
|77.67
|80.61
|85.09
|80.69
|August 23, 2018
|77.58
|80.52
|85
|80.59
|August 22, 2018
|77.58
|80.52
|85
|80.59
|August 21, 2018
|77.58
|80.52
|85
|80.59
|August 20, 2018
|77.49
|80.43
|84.91
|80.5
|August 19, 2018
|77.4
|80.34
|84.82
|80.4
|August 18, 2018
|77.28
|80.22
|84.71
|80.28
|August 17, 2018
|77.2
|80.14
|84.63
|80.19
|August 16, 2018
|77.2
|80.14
|84.63
|80.19
|August 15, 2018
|77.14
|80.1
|84.58
|80.14