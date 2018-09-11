Home Business

Hero MotoCorp signs up Virat Kohli as brand ambassador

Kohli will start his innings with Hero MotoCorp with a campaign for the new Xtreme 200R premium motorcycle, the company said in a statement.

Virat Kohli​

Indian captain Virat Kohli (File | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp announced Tuesday signing up of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador.

The campaign coincides with the start of the nationwide retail sales of the Xtreme 200R, which is priced at Rs 89,900 (ex-showroom Delhi), from tomorrow, it added.

Commenting on the development, Hero MotoCorp Chairman, MD and CEO Pawan Munjal said, Kohli represents the youth of today, which 'Fears Nothing' and aims for the pinnacle  characteristics that have always defined Hero.

"Brand Hero stands for trust, excellence and resilience  the qualities that truly personifies the charisma of Virat as a global icon," he added.

On his association with the company, Kolhi said, "Millions of young boys and girls of my generation have grown up riding Hero motorcycles and scooters and it is, therefore, a unique and special feeling to associate with this brand".

The company, however, did not disclose the tenure and value of its endorsement contract with Kohli.

Hero MotoCorp has had a long association with cricket, including being one of global partners of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in the past.

The company is currently the title sponsor of the Hero Caribbean Premier League, (Hero CPL) - the biggest T20 tournament in the Caribbean.

