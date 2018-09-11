Home Business

TVS Motor forays into super premium bike segment in Nepal 

TVS Motor currently retails several models in Nepal including Apache, Star City plus. It also sells 200cc auto rickshaw TVS King in petrol variant in that country.

Published: 11th September 2018 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

TVS Apache

TVS Apache RR 310

By PTI

CHENNAI: Two and three wheeler maker TVS Motor has forayed into the super premium motorcycle segment in Nepal with the launch of its RR 310 in that country Tuesday.

The company during the on-going auto show organised by the National automobile dealers association has showcased the motorcycle in Kathmandu.

ALSO READ | Three million Apaches sold since 2005, says TVS Motor 

"Nepal is an important market for us and we are delighted to launch TVS Apache 310 here today," the company said in a statement.

"It is the most advanced and exclusive offering in our motorcycle portfolio, as it is a manifestation of 36 years of learnings from the race track, coupled with cutting-edge technology.

We are sure that this motorcycle will find favour among the enthusiasts in Nepal," he said.

TVS Motor currently retails several models in Nepal including Apache, Star City plus. It also sells 200cc auto rickshaw TVS King in petrol variant in that country, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TVS Motor Nepal RR 310 TVS Apache 31

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Documentary Nae Pasaran explores Scottish workers' boycott over Chile coup
Quincy Jones documentary debuts at Toronto Film Festival
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival