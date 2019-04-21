Home Business

'One More Thing': Swatch defeats Apple again in legal war over catch-phrase

Apple had claimed that Sawcth used the phrase "One More Thing" -- which was regularly used by Steve Jobs in his key notes.

Published: 21st April 2019 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

A Swatch watch. (Photo Swatch Twitter)

A Swatch watch. (Photo Swatch Twitter)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Swiss watchmaker Swatch defeated Apple in a legal battle where the iPhone-maker claimed that the watch company used the phrase "One More Thing" -- which was regularly used by Steve Jobs in his key notes.

While launching a "film noir inspired" set of watches in Australia, Swatch did use the phrase but it said the line was picked up from an old detective TV serial "Columbo" in which the character often said "just one more thing", 9To5Mac reported on Saturday.

Drian Richards, the hearing officer of the case, sided with Swatch and ordered Apple to pay the watchmaker's legal fees.

He noted that Apple had never used the "One More Thing" phrase in conjunction with any "particular" goods or services.

How much will Apple have to pay back to Swatch remains undisclosed as of now.

In August, 2015 Swatch had trademarked the expression "One More Thing".

READ HERE | A 'Pigcasso' moment: Guess who designed this Swatch watch!

However, Apple believed that watch-maker should not be allowed to use that trademark over the phrase and instead applied for its own trademark.

This latest ruling in Australia comes after Apple lost a similar legal battle with Swatch in Switzerland earlier in April where the watchmaker used the phrase "Tick Different" while promoting its new NFC-enabled watch.

Apple argued that the phrase unfairly traded on its "Think Different" slogan it used in the 1990s but the Swiss court sided by Swatch on the issue.

In 2007, Swatch trademarked the term "iSwatch" before Apple could register for "iWatch."

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swatch Apple Swatch and Apple One More Thing Steve Jobs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp