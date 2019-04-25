Home Business

Bharti Infratel reports flat net profit at Rs 606 crore in fourth quarter, shares plunge

Bharti Infratel's chairman claimed that financial performance for the year and quarter has only been marginally lower than last year, attributing it to the merger of Vodafone and Idea.

Published: 25th April 2019 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Bharti Infratel

Bharti Infratel (Photo| Facebook/ Bharti Infratel Limited)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bharti Infratel has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 608 crore during the fourth quarter ended March 31 as compared to Rs 606 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 3,600 crore, down 2 per cent year-on-year, mainly due to a sharp drop in co-locations on its telecom sites amid rapid consolidation in the sector.

Co-locations are points where a tower company deploys mobile telecom antennae of multiple carriers on a single structure.

The company's consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 4 per cent to Rs 1,534 crore while operating free cash flow rose 14 per cent to Rs 1,154 crore during the period.

Shares of Bharti Infratel plunged over 10 per cent. The scrip tumbled 10.33 per cent to close at Rs 270.95 on the BSE.

During the day, it dived 14.61 per cent to Rs 258. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares plunged 9.61 per cent to close at Rs 272.50 apiece.

Between Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers which are being merged, about 20 per cent of opening co-locations were lost during the year translating to about 75,000 co-locations on an overall basis and nearly 40,000 co-locations on consolidated basis.

ALSO READ | Bharti Airtel to cut its stake in tower infra firm Bharti Infratel by 32 per cent

This was mainly due to the merger of Vodafone and Idea, said Bharti Infratel's Chairman Akhil Gupta. "However, the overall financial performance for the year and the quarter has only been marginally lower than last year," he said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Gupta said with rapidly growing data demand, large network rollouts will be required, indicating strong potential for the company.

"We are fully prepared to exploit this potential and meet all requirements of our customers for speedy rollouts. The merger process of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers is on track and we hope that it would be completed in the next few months," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bharti Infratel net profit Indus Towers Bharti Infratel Q4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp