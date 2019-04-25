Maruti Suzuki to stop making diesel cars from April 2020

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has decided to discontinue diesel vehicles from April next year. The decision, according to chairman R C Bhargava, has been spurred by the high costs involved in upgrading diesel engines to match the BS-VI emission standards, which will kick in from April 1, 2020.

Bhargava said diesel vehicle sales have been declining even in Europe after introduction of BS-VI equivalent norms due to the huge price difference with petrol models. “I don’t think the Indian market would be any different... buyers are even more price conscious here,” he added.

According to sources, any such upgradation will jack up prices by at least Rs 2 lakh per unit, which would be a deal breaker for most customers looking for sub-1,500 cc models.

Bhargava hinted MSIL might bring back diesel models in the 1,500cc plus range, if there is sufficient demand. “So, if we come back with diesel, it will be in that range and not lower because the price difference will make those models unaffordable,” he said.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) this week finally launched the new version of its popular hatchback Alto 800, with enhanced security features and a BS-VI compliant engine. The new model is priced between Rs 2.93 lakh and Rs 3.71 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

With its enhanced features and an upgraded engine, the model’s price has gone up by around Rs 30,000 in Delhi compared to the outgoing version. The new Alto 800 is country’s first BS-VI compliant entry segment car with a powerful engine and high fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/litre, said RS Kalsi, Senior Executive Director.