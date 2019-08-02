Home Business

Proposed vehicle registration fee hike to worsen sales

Industry-body SIAM said that the increased charges will further aggravate ongoing demand slowdown.

Published: 02nd August 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Car sales, Vehicle sales

Representational Image (Express Illustration|Tapas Ranjan)

At a time when the auto industry is reeling under a severe sales slowdown, the government has proposed a substantial rise in the registration fees which may worsen demand due to increased on-road costs. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has recently proposed to hike charges by 10 to 20 times from the current rate, depending on the vehicle category.

If implemented, for those buying new two-wheelers, the proposed registration fee will be Rs 1,000, as opposed to the current Rs 50. Similarly, the renewal charges will be Rs 2,000 compared to the current Rs 50. A new medium goods and passenger vehicle, meanwhile, will attract a registration fee of Rs 20,000 instead of current Rs 1,000. The proposal comes at a time when the auto industry is facing a slowdown with sales witnessing record lows with each passing month, courtesy a liquidity crunch and multiple regulatory changes announced over the last two years.

Auto industry body SIAM said the proposed hike will further aggravate de-growth in the sector and suggested that instead of increasing registration charges, the government should first implement measures suggested by SIAM to revive growth in the domestic automotive industry.

Siam has also asked the government to cut down Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on automobiles from 28 per cent to 18 per cent and provide more clarity on its electric mobility initiatives. The government, in recent times, has been pushing EVs at the expense of traditional internal combustion engines to achieve its climate treaty commitments and reduce oil imports bills. The government has even proposed to phase out the sale of diesel powered three-wheelers by 2023 and two-wheelers (up to 150 cc) by 2025.

The proposal has already created a sort of panic in the industry with many fearing investments made in developing BS-VI technology will go in vain. “The industry has been grappling with rise in costs to meet emission and safety norms. Customers have also seen insurance costs moving up. Commercial vehicle fleet operators have also seen their profitability decline with lower freight rates and higher diesel prices. With deficient monsoon and the NBFC crisis, the consumer sentiment has also been weak,”Prayesh Jain, exec. VP, YES Securities said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Vehicle registration hike RTO registration hike SIAM
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp