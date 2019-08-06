Income tax returns: You can now link your PAN to Aadhaar with an SMS

Sindhu Chandrasekaran By

The last date to file your Income Tax Returns for the 2019-20 assessment year is August 31. If you earned over Rs 2.5 lakh before tax deduction, then you must file your tax returns. The I-T department has made it mandatory for every taxpayer to link PAN card to Aadhaar before September 30, 2019.



Although the I-T returns can be filed without linking both, the tax department will not process your filing if you don't do so.

Here's a quick way to link your Aadhaar and PAN



You can now send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 from your registered mobile number in the following format - UIDPAN<12 digit Aadhaar number><10 digit PAN number>



For example: UIDPAN 012345678910 ABCDE1964F

Alternatively, you can go to the Income Tax Department website and on the left-hand side, you will find the 'Link Aadhaar' option. If you click on it, you will be taken to another window where you will be asked to fill the following details:



PAN number

Aadhaar number

Name as mentioned in Aadhaar card

Avoid spelling mistakes. Once you are done, click on submit.

Make sure that the date of birth and gender mentioned in your PAN card is the same as that on your Aadhaar card. In case there is any mismatch in the details provided in your Aadhaar card, then an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.



You can also link your Aadhaar and PAN by logging into your e-Filing portal.