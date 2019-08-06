Home Business

Income tax returns: You can now link your PAN to Aadhaar with an SMS

The I-T department has made it mandatory for every taxpayer to link PAN card to Aadhaar before September 30, 2019.

Aadhaar card

File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.

By Sindhu Chandrasekaran
The last date to file your Income Tax Returns for the 2019-20 assessment year is August 31. If you earned over Rs 2.5 lakh before tax deduction, then you must file your tax returns. The I-T department has made it mandatory for every taxpayer to link PAN card to Aadhaar before September 30, 2019.

Although the I-T returns can be filed without linking both, the tax department will not process your filing if you don't do so. 

Here's a quick way to link your Aadhaar and PAN

You can now send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 from your registered mobile number in the following format - UIDPAN<12 digit Aadhaar number><10 digit PAN number>

For example: UIDPAN 012345678910 ABCDE1964F

Alternatively, you can go to the Income Tax Department website and on the left-hand side, you will find the 'Link Aadhaar' option. If you click on it, you will be taken to another window where you will be asked to fill the following details:

PAN number
Aadhaar number
Name as mentioned in Aadhaar card

Avoid spelling mistakes. Once you are done, click on submit.

Make sure that the date of birth and gender mentioned in your PAN card is the same as that on your Aadhaar card. In case there is any mismatch in the details provided in your Aadhaar card, then an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.

You can also link your Aadhaar and PAN by logging into your e-Filing portal. 

  1. Log into your account by entering the login ID, password and your date of birth

  2. After you log in, at the top, you will find 'profile settings,' click on that tab.

  3. Now, select 'Link Aadhaar' option from the drop-down and it will take you to another page.

  4. Here, you will find your name, date of birth and gender already mentioned as per the details you submitted when you registered on the e-filing portal.

  5. If the details tally with what is on your Aadhaar, then enter your Adhaar Card number in the slot and enter the captcha. 

  6. Once you verify all the details, click on 'link aadhaar' option at the bottom.

  7. You will now see a pop-up message informing you that your Aadhaar number has been successfully linked to your PAN card. 

