People in Madhya Pradesh district struggle to get Aadhaar cards

By IANS

BETUL (Madhya Pradesh): People in Madhya Pradesh's Betul have to travel miles to get their Aadhaar cards made as there are very few facilitation centres which issue them. The nine head post offices in the district practically caters to Betul's total population of 15 lakh people.

Long queues of people outside the post offices are seen on a regular basis. On their first visit, a token is issued to them mentioning the next date of their visit to get their Aadhar cards made. 

"We know that people are facing hardships in getting their cards made. We are working to solve the issue, and soon people will get relief," said District Officer Tejasvi S. Naik. 

ALSO READ: You can now link your PAN to Aadhaar with an SMS

"More centres are being opened at different places so that people from villages do not have to come to the Head Post Office," said another district official Manish Warwade.

Officials have claimed that there are Aadhaar felicitation centres in branches of banks like HDFC Bank, Union Bank of India and State Bank of Betul. But as people are unaware of this, they travel to their nearest Head Post Office.

People from the rural areas, especially farmers, come from far off places to get their Aadhaar cards which is mandatory to avail several Central and state government schemes.

