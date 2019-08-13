Keen on availing Reliance's new Jio Fiber service? Here's all you need to know
The Jio Fiber service, which combines broadband, TV and fixed-line phone connections, will be launched on September 5. Jio, however, still hasn't elaborated on all the plans and their exact prices.
Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani on Monday unveiled Jio Fiber, its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) service, which will combine broadband, TV and fixed-line phone connections.
The Jio Fiber service will be launched on September 5. Jio, however, still hasn't elaborated on all the plans and their exact prices.
Here are five things you must know about Jio Fiber:
Jio GigaFiber/JioFiber broadband
The broadband service, known as the GigaFiber will offer network speeds of 100Mbps up to 1Gbps. The cheapest plan is for Rs 700 per month while the most expensive one would set you back by Rs 10,000 per month.
Jio Home Phone fixed-line connection
The Jio Home Phone connection comes along with the broadband service and will offer free local calls. You will need to buy a landline telephone to avail the service. At an additional cost of Rs 500, you can enjoy unlimited calls to the US and Canada. However, call rates to other countries will cost about 1/5th to 1/10th the prices of existing services.
Jio Set-Top Box
The Jio Set-Top Box will rely on the broadband connection and is a combination of a gaming console. It will also stream TV channels. The box will also offer access to popular over-the-top media services (OTT) platforms and accepts broadcast signals from local cable operators. The box can also stream content in 4K. Jio has not announced the price of the set-top box yet.
Jio Set-Top Box entertainment console
This Set-Top Box can host console games such as FIFA 2019 and can pair with all popular controllers. You can also make video calls through your TV via JioCall service. The Jio Mixed Reality services allow you to shop and watch movies in Virtual Reality (VR). The Jio HoloBoard Mixed Reality headset is expected on sale shortly. Under the JioFiber Launch Offer, you can even get the 4K Set-Top box along with an HD LED TV or a Home PC.
Jio Postpaid Plus
Jio Postpaid Plus is available for those who want a platinum-grade service and product experience. Subscribers who use JioFiber services will be eligible for the Jio Postpaid Plus service. Jio has not detailed much about this service.