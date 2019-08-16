Zomato asks restaurant partners to serve 45-day notice period before quitting

By Online Desk

Food ordering platform Zomato, which is currently running a Zomato Gold discounting scheme, has asked exiting restaurants to inform the company before dropping out of the programme, that offers complimentary meals and drinks.

The company wrote an email to its 'Gold partner' restaurants, which had opted to exit, asking them to serve a 45-day notice before discontinuing the existing terms and conditions. The company also informed that, if the members who exit now, wish to get back to its Gold platform, they will have to pay a sign-up fee.

Around 6,500 restaurants have partnered with Zomato to be a part of its Gold platform.

Challenging the deep discounting practices of online food delivery platforms like Zomato Gold and EasyDiner, over 300 restaurants in Gurugram under the umbrella of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Thursday observed a #Logout campaign.

According to a report in Inc42.com, these restaurants reportedly delisted themselves from "platforms such as Zomato Gold, EazyDiner, Dineout's Gourmet Passport, Nearbuy, MagicPin among others".

"The situation is now aggravated through the anytime, anywhere, any-day discounting behaviour by aggregators. So now restaurants have come together to detox consumers from discount addiction," NRAI president Rahul Singh was quoted as saying.