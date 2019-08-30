Home Business

Centre signs MoU with Renault Nissan for collection of in-depth data on road accidents

Through a data-led intervention, the project aims to reduce traffic fatality by scientifically understanding the factors involved in serious and fatal accidents in the country, a release said.

road accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: International Centre for Automotive Technology of India (ICAT), a Union government authorised independent automotive testing and certification agency, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India (RNTBCI) for in-depth data collection of road accidents. 

Accident Data Analysis Centre will execute the project at ICAT and RNTBCI will support the project with its engineering and technical expertise, and training by its global executives on data analysis.

“Renault and Nissan are committed to nurture a sustainable and safe automotive ecosystem in India. We believe that our collective expertise in the global automotive industry and our association with ICAT will enable us to work towards reducing traffic fatality in India”, said Krishnan Sundararajan, Managing Director, RNTBCI. 

In-depth data from serious road accidents on selected accident-prone stretches in State highways, urban and semi-urban roads under various types of conditions like weather, environment, traffic, will be collected. 

The key findings from this project shall be useful to various agencies and researchers in mitigation of road accident mortalities, said Dinesh Tyagi, Director (Technical), NATRIP and Director, International Centre for Automotive Technology of India.

