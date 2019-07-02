Home Business

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says economic growth high on government's agenda

Nirmala Sitharaman said the demonetisation of bank notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denomination resulted in significant positive impact.

Published: 02nd July 2019 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tuesday said economic growth is high on the agenda of the Narendra Modi 2.0 government and various steps are being taken to accelerate the GDP.

India's GDP hit a 5-year low of 6.8 per cent and moderation in growth momentum in 2018-19, is primarily on account of lower growth in agriculture, trade, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting, she said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

"Economic growth is high on the agenda of the Government. Various reforms are being undertaken by the Government in many spheres to improve GDP growth," she said.

The key reforms in Government's new term include expansion to all farmers the cash transfer scheme PM-Kisan providing an income support of Rs 6,000 per year, which was earlier limited to farmers with a landholding of less than 2 hectares, she said.

ALSO READ: An ideal budget from Nirmala Sitharaman? All it needs are these three steps

Along with this, she said, Government has also launched voluntary pension scheme for small and marginal farmers and small shopkeepers or retail traders.

Further to give focused attention to issues of growth, the Government has constituted a five-member cabinet committee on investment and growth chaired by the Prime Minister, she said.

Earlier, measures taken by the Government for growth promotion, included historic support and outreach programme for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, expansion and facilitation of MSMEs across the country, liberalisation of FDI policy and introduction of the Goods and Services Tax, she said.

ALSO READ: Homebuyers seek Rs 10,000 crore fund in Union Budget for stalled projects

Replying to another question, Sitharaman said the demonetisation of bank notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denomination resulted in significant positive impact.

"Since illegally held cash forms the major chunk of terrorist funding, after the demonetisation, most of the cash held with the terrorists turned worthless. Demonetisation led to instant extinguishment of high quality fake Indian currency notes," she said.

She emphasised that a significant growth has been observed in digital transactions in the country post demonetisation.

"Growth of digital transactions in terms of value has increased to 188.07 lakh crore in September 2018, from 112.27 lakh crore in November 2016. Digital Transactions in terms of volume has increased to 241.88 crore in September 2018," she said.

ALSO READ: Fertiliser, petroleum subsidies may be raised in this budget

Short-term costs of demonetisation was in the form of inconvenience and hardship, especially to those in the informal and cash-intensive sectors of the economy but that was taken care of very soon, she said, adding, demonetisation also resulted in better tax compliance, greater tax revenues, more formalisation of economy and higher digital transactions.

The economy has achieved high growth that averaged 7.5 per cent in the last 5 years (2014-15 to 2018-19) amidst significant improvements in macro-economic stability, she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman India economic growth Budget 2019
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp