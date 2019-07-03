Home Business

Budget 2019: Here are the biggest challenges facing Nirmala Sitharaman 

The new finance minister inherits an economy facing a number of risks: Growth is slowing on the back of weak domestic consumption, and global demand is waning because of escalating US-China tensions

Published: 03rd July 2019 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Newly appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman takes charge at South Block in New Delhi on Friday

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File photo | PTI)

By Bloomberg

Nirmala Sitharaman was appointed India’s first woman finance minister in almost five decades to steer the economy through a rocky patch of weak growth and mounting global risks.

In a surprise move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi picked Sitharaman to succeed Arun Jaitley, who chose not to take an active role in the new government because of health reasons. A former defence and trade minister, Sitharaman becomes the first woman to hold the position after Indira Gandhi, who had the post concurrently when she was prime minister.

The new finance minister inherits an economy facing a number of risks: Growth is slowing on the back of weak domestic consumption, while global demand is waning because of an escalating US-China trade war. She’ll also need to find the money to fund Modi’s populist campaign pledges without undermining the budget deficit target of 3.4 per cent of gross domestic product for the year through March 2020.

Data due later Friday will probably show growth in the year ended March cooled to 6.9%, the slowest pace in five years. Her first opportunity to help propel the economy is when she prepares the government’s annual budget for this year, which is due in July.

“There are tough challenges ahead especially given fiscal targets have been missed for three years,” said Shilan Shah, senior India economist at Capital Economics, Singapore. “Another weak GDP reading and pressure will rise from within the government to loosen fiscal policy."

ALSO READ | Expect first budget of Modi 2.0 to be pro-people

Prior Experience

Sitharaman, 59, was a prominent spokeswoman for the ruling BJP prior to becoming a minister in Modi’s cabinet in 2014. During her helm of the trade ministry, she was also assigned the role of a junior minister in the finance ministry under Jaitley.

While she doesn’t have the political heft of her predecessors including Jaitley and Palaniappan Chidambaram, she is known as a hardworking member of Modi’s team and shares a good rapport with the prime minister.

Sitharaman didn’t contest the recent general elections and is a lawmaker in the Rajya Sabha, representing Karnataka. She was, however, a key campaigner during the polls. “Her earlier handling of ministries was impressive. She brings a lot of technical, professional knowledge. So there are positives in the store,” said Shubhada Rao, chief economist with Yes Bank Ltd. in Mumbai.

As defence minister since 2017, Sitharaman oversaw Modi’s goal of spending as much as $250 billion by 2025 on defence hardware, including jet planes, naval ships and drones, to counter China’s growing military strength in the region. She also had oversight of Modi’s flagship “Make in India” program aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing, an initiative that included a significant defence focus.

Sitharaman has also worked as a research manager for audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in London and has a Masters degree in economics from New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University.

