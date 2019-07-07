Home Business

Budget for more power to customs officers, industry fears misuse

The new provisions have been inserted in the Finance Bill under chapter (XIIB) on Verification of Identity and Compliance.

Published: 07th July 2019 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Budget

Budget (Express Illustration)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: While the government, on one hand, claims to ensure ease of doing business, the Budget proposal authorising customs officers to detain a person for verification in the interest of revenue or for preventing smuggling has serious scope for misuse.

Such persons would be required to undergo authentication and an enabling provision has been proposed in the Budget. They would be required to produce their Aadhaar or other relevant documents. Incorrect information or documents could invite penal actions such as holding of refund or suspension of registration given under the Customs Act.

"We want to tell the government that this provision could be misused and the small industry is not comfortable with it. This is not a good step," said Animesh Saxena, President of the Federation of Indian Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (FISME).

ALSO READ: Budget to ease regulatory and tax compliance burden on startups - NASSCOM

In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that recent trends revealed that certain bogus entities were resorting to unfair practices to avail undue concessions and export incentives.

"While we have intensified our efforts against such nefarious activities, provisions are being incorporated in the Act for enhanced penalty and prosecution for such offences," she said.

As per the proposed change in the Customs Act, misuse of duty-free scrips and drawback facility involving more than Rs 50 lakh will be a cognizable and non-bailable offence.

In recent times, there have been some cases where traders have cheated the government by hiding information or misclassifying a consignment, leading to revenue loss for the public exchequer. Fictitious bills were also generated to take export benefits.

ALSO READ: ‘Budget direction for aspirational India’, says former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

In order to prevent such frauds, the Centre recently ordered manual checking of shipments and close verification of input tax credit (ITC) claim.

Tax experts said that the proposed change in the Customs Act was necessary given that currently custom officers lack the required authority to start prosecution.

"Some of the big companies have been found to have wrongly availed various benefits. This needed authentication and scrutiny and the Budget has provided for the enabling provision," said a tax expert, who did not wish to be named.

He also said that customs officials would have to have reasonable basis for suspicion to detain a person.

However, some of the experts also felt that the proposed provision should be used sparingly fearing its misuse.

"It is very important that this provision is used very selectively and in appropriate circumstances. It should not be a tool to threaten businesses. That is how it should be. There is responsibility on both sides, but more on revenue officers because when they are given such wide-ranging powers, there should be some mechanism to monitor the exercise of power," said Amit Bhagat, Partner (Indirect Tax Practice), Dhruva Advisors.

The new provisions have been inserted in the Finance Bill under chapter (XIIB) on Verification of Identity and Compliance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Customs Act Union Budget 2019 Budget 2019
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp