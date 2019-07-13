Home Business

DGCA finds safety lapses by IndiGo, issues notices to four executives

The DGCA is conducting a special audit of all airlines and airports which are in monsoon-affected areas in the wake of multiple landing incidents across the country.

Published: 13th July 2019 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

IndiGo airlines

Representational image (Photo | Bloomberg)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Four senior executives of IndiGo airline were issued show cause notices Friday by the DGCA after a special audit team of the aviation regulator found safety lapses, according to sources privy to the development.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) carried out the audit at the IndiGo office in Gurgaon on July 8 and July 9, the sources said.

"Captain Sanjiv Bhalla, the head of training; Captain Hemant Kumar, the chief of flight safety; Captain Ashim Mitra, the senior vice-president - operations; Captain Rakesh Srivastava, the QA (Quality Assurance) and Ops Safety, have been issued show cause notices today," said.

The DGCA is conducting a special audit of all airlines and airports which are in monsoon-affected areas in the wake of multiple landing incidents across the country. The regulator has given 15 days to the four executives to respond to the notices.

ALSO READ | IndiGo promoter feud | 'Paan ki dukaan doing well': Bhatia group replies to Gangwal's claims

In its notice to company's training chief Bhalla, the regulator said that pilots' corrective training "was either not carried out or delayed" in a number of cases when it was recommended by the Flight Safety and Operations Department of the airline.

The regulator said the department sent these recommendations for corrective training after analyzing the data coming out of Flights Operations Quality Assurance (FOQA).

FOQA is the process of obtaining and analyzing all kinds of data from flights in order to improve the safety and efficiency of flight operations.

Whenever a safety parameter limit is exceeded, it is called an "exceedance" or "event".

The notice to Bhalla said, "The corrective action recommended are inconsistent and not commensurate with the severity of the FOQA events".

"The corrective training records post failure (unsatisfactory reports) were not maintained in individuals training folder," the notice added.

The regulator also said that there is no Safety Action Group (SAG) within the training department to discuss and resolve critical safety issues concerning training.

Currently, IndiGo is the leading airline in India as it has around 50 per cent share of the domestic air passenger market.

In the notice issued to Srivastava, who handles Quality Assurance (QA) and Operations Safety of the airline, the DGCA said, "There is a substantial delay in counselling/corrective training of the crew involved in FOQA events."

The regulator added that the pilots involved in such events or exceedances were not made available for corrective training. In its notice to Srivastava, it said "there was no analysis pertaining to crew involved in repeated exceedances in the last quarter".

"Guidelines have not been established for deciding the quantum and type of corrective action required to be taken in case of a FOQA event," the DGCA said in its notices to Srivastava and Mitra.

To company's flight safety chief Hemant Kumar, the DGCA said,"There is a lack of supervision on the corrective training and related documentation."

The regulator added that Kumar's department did not escalate the issue with the Safety Review Board (SRB) of the airline when pilots - who needed corrective training - were either not made available for such training or if they came for such a training, it was after a delay.

In an airline, the SRB - which is made up of top executives - has to make sure that appropriate resources are provided to achieve the established safety performance.

The airline's spokesperson said that its senior officials have received four show cause notices from the DGCA and "this is under review by the company".

On July 4, four senior executives of SpiceJet were also issued show cause notices by the DGCA after a special audit team of the aviation regulator found lapses on their part.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IndiGo airline DGCA
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp