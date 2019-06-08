Home Business

RBI asked to look into possibility of providing USD 25 billion as export credit

Piyush Goyal proposed that credit in foreign currency be available to exporters at LIBOR plus maximum 200 basis points.

Published: 08th June 2019 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

RBI

RBI (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a bid to lower finance cost, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the Reserve Bank of India has been asked to study the possibility of providing $25 billion line of credit for exporters.

In addition, the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry and Railways Goyal proposed that credit in foreign currency be available to exporters at "London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) plus maximum 200 basis points".

Goyal made the proposal at a meeting on export credit.

According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry various public and private sector banks, RBI, EXIM bank, exporters organisations took part in it.

ALSO READ: RBI slaps Rs 2 crore penalty on Kotak Mahindra Bank

"The Commerce Minister pointed out that the volume of export credit is on a declining trend for the last few years and the situation needs urgent measures... and directed RBI, ECGC (Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India) and other banks to work out the modalities to make it possible."

As per the statement, the Commerce and Industry Minister also deliberated on the interest subvention scheme utilisation with the participants and stressed on the importance of finding ways to maximise its impact.

"He suggested that the subvention scheme may be used better as backstop guarantee for credit, thus increasing the coverage of ECGC for export lending purposes," the statement said.

ALSO READ: India has 597 ATMs less in 2019 than 2017

"The Minister asked RBI, EXIM Bank and SBI to study the matter in detail and present it in the follow up meeting to be held on June 30th 2019 in Mumbai."

Besides, RBI has been asked to look into $25 billion line of credit from its foreign currency reserves for swap to well performing banks, and to also look into priority sector lending norms for export credit.

"Concerned departments have been asked to provide details for improving gold card scheme for export credit to be submitted to RBI. All these proposals will be discussed again and finalised in the June 30 th , 2019 meeting to be held in Mumbai," the statement added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI Reserve Bank of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp