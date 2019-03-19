Home Business

Jaguar Land Rover India to hike prices on select models from April

However, it wasn't specified that which models will be affected by the price hike.

Published: 19th March 2019 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

The Jaguar Land Rover plant at Halewood in Liverpool, northern England

Representational image. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jaguar Land Rover India on Tuesday said it will increase prices of select products by up to 4 per cent with effect from April 1. The company, however, did not specify which models will be affected by the price hike. "This increase in price is purely inflationary and we are certain that the two global iconic brands, Jaguar and Land Rover, will continue to attract existing and new customers," Jaguar Land Rover India President & Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

JLR India's products under the two brands Jaguar and Land Rover ranges from Jaguar XE with price starting at Rs 40.61 lakh to Range Rover tagged at Rs 1.79 crore.

Last week, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) had also announced that it would increase prices of some of its products from next month in order to offset rise in input cost. TKM, however, did not disclose the quantum of hike and the models that would become costlier.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jaguar Land Rover Jaguar Land Rover price hike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp