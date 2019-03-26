Home Business

Jet Airways was Naresh Goyal’s challenge to Air India monopoly

In 2004, Jet Airways started international flights, went public in 2005 and in 2007, it acquired Air Sahara.

Published: 26th March 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal (File Photo | PTI)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Naresh Goyal’s descension from Jet Airways marks the end of his 26-year-long stint at the helm of the airline. After cutting his teeth as a cashier in his uncle’s travel firm in early 1960s, Goyal worked his way up and held important positions in a number of airlines in the coming years.

In 1991, when Indian economy was liberalised, Goyal seized the opportunity. He launched Jet Airways in 1993, along with five other airlines that came up during the same time to challenge the monopoly of Air India.

However, in the coming days, none but only two — Sahara Airlines and Jet Airways — survived in the Indian skies. From the mid 1990s to first decade of the new century, Jet registered an unprecedented growth and in its peak, controlled nearly half of the sky.

ALSO READ: Jet Airways staff wants representation in new management, writes to SBI chief

In 2004, Jet Airways started international flights, went public in 2005 and in 2007, it acquired Air Sahara. It became the largest carrier by passenger market share in the country by 2010, a position it held until 2012.

However, with the growth and riches, Goyal’s name also surfaced in many unpleasant places, be it influencing policymakers from time to time and his connections with the underworld. He came out unharmed through it all.

People who know Goyal describe him as a charming short man with a white moustache, who is very good in building connections and winning “friends”. It is this quality that, many describe, helped him to get Etihad on board in 2013, when the airline was going through one of its toughest phase.

ALSO READ: Jet Airways emergency funding - Not all lenders on the same page

Already hit by the rise of budget carriers IndiGo and SpiceJet, which have lower operating expenses and higher efficiency, and the turbulences of 2013 when fuel prices peaked, Goyal managed to bring in Etihad, which pumped in $379 million in Jet for a 24 per cent stake.

Post the cash infusion, Jet survived for some time and even managed to post profits. However, things turned ugly in 2018 when crude oil prices shot up significantly, touching $80 and simultaneously, the Indian currency lost nearly 20 per cent of its value against the dollar.These two factors really dented the airline’s cash flow, and it couldn’t recover from there.

All may not be lost for Goyal

While Goyal’s stake in Jet Airways has been cut down to 25 per cent and he lost control over the board, there is still a bright chance of him making a comeback. That too, in quick two months.

The lenders, who are going to float EOIs in April for their equity stake, have kept the room open for all potential buyers, be it airlines, financial investors and even Goyal, if he finds money and a new partner.

It is known that Goyal has been scouting for investors and has met heads of major airlines. Now with extra time in his hands, it won’t be a surprise if he manages to put the best bid and regain control. It won’t be an easy task for him though, as cash rich groups such as Tatas and Ambanis have shown interest in Jet minus Goyal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naresh Goyal Jet Airways Air India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp