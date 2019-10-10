Home Business

OYO customers hit as some hotels refuse bookings

OYO’s founder Ritesh Aggarwal recently consolidated his stake in the company by pumping in USD 700 million as a part of the recent USD 1.5 billion fund raising round.

Published: 10th October 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Hotel owners protest in Karnataka over OYO Room’s increase in fees

Hotel owners protest in Karnataka over OYO Room’s increase in fees| Express

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

Amid the growing spat between India’s biggest hospitality chain OYO and various hotel associations, several customers have now complained of being denied accommodations by hotels even after their bookings were confirmed through the OYO app. 

The allegations come in the middle of a face-off between hotel associations based in Bengaluru and Delhi and the start-up, with the former accusing India’s youngest billionaire and OYO chief Ritesh Aggarwal of fraud, stating that the company has increased booking fees without taking their consent.

At least two such First Information Reports  have been filed against Aggarwal in Karnataka alone. "I was travelling with a group of friends and had booked a room through the OYO app. I also paid online, but on reaching the hotel premises, they denied us the accommodation and said they are no longer taking the bookings through the OYO app," said Sunitha, an IT professional based in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ| Jaipur hotel refuses room to couple from ‘different religions’, OYO apologizes

Sunitha later approached the customer care service of OYO who offered an alternative accommodation and initiated a refund, but couldn’t take the matter up with the hotel owner who denied the rooms. Meanwhile, Pune-based Abha said she faced similar hassles when she was travelling with her friend to Rajasthan, being simply denied accommodation by the hotel she had booked through OYO. "The hotel owner offered no reason for the same," Abha said.

In another instance in Jaipur, an inter-faith couple also accused a hotel owner of denying them the accommodation after they had booked the room through OYO due to religous grounds. "We will take up any isssue the customers have faced with the hotel owners. If there are any complaints against the hotel or its owners, we immediately take it out of our lodging list or proceed with the other action. As far as number of hotels walking out of our partnership goes, it is miniscule in comparison to the new tie-ups we have made," a top executive at OYO told the New Indian Express.

OYO’s founder Ritesh Aggarwal recently consolidated his stake in the company by pumping in USD 700 million as a part of the recent USD 1.5 billion fund raising round.

OYO has faced mounting opposition from hospitality  players, with the company which has partnered with more than 10,000 middle budget hotels across the country disrupting the segment significantly by offering alternatives to those travellers who look for affordable, but quality accommodations. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
OYO Hotels OYO customers OYO bookings rejected
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp