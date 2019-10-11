Home Business

Jio charge on voice calls to boost earnings

Jio had announced on Wednesday that it will begin charging customers for outgoing calls made to rival networks at six paise a minute to recover the interconnect usage charge applicable on such calls.

Published: 11th October 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

jio, reliance jio

For representational purposes

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio’s decision to charge customers six paise per minute for voice calls made to non-Jio numbers is the latest shot fired against the incumbents — Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

While some analysts say the move is a positive for all telecom operators, since it would allow incumbents to increase tariffs, others note that this would give Jio an upper hand in both the financial and regulatory fronts.

ALSO READ: Jio to charge users 6 paisa per minute for voice calls made to rival phone networks

Bharti Airtel’s and Vodafone Idea’s immediate protest against the announcement only buttresses the latter argument, despite both firms’ share prices rising by more than five per cent on the bourses on Thursday.

Jio had announced on Wednesday that it will begin charging customers for outgoing calls made to rival networks at six paise a minute to recover the interconnect usage charge (IUC) applicable on such calls.

It said it was being forced to do so in light of the sector regulator TRAI calling for a review of its plan to phase out the IUC by January 2020.

Any extension of the IUC regime would be deleterious to Jio’s finances since it has a significant net outgo due to IUC, which was over Rs 750 crore during Q1. On the other hand, Airtel and Vodafone are net receivers of this charge.

ALSO READ: Jio's action an undue haste, IUC not a consumer pricing matter, says Vodafone Idea

Edelweiss said, Jio stands to gain 5-10 per cent in terms of revenue and EBITDA from the move. In fact, CLSA says that if Jio had charged for gross IUC charges during Q1, its EBITDA during the quarter would have risen by 41 per cent.

And, if Jio’s rivals follow suit and begin charging for IUC, they also stand to gain significantly.

But, industry insiders note that by linking the hike in voice call tariffs to TRAI’s decision to review the end of IUC regime next year, Jio is placing pressure on the regulator to stick to its original plan.

ALSO READ: Airtel, Vodafone shares rise after Jio's move on call connect charges

“If Jio is able to get the IUC regime out, it would have a negative impact on both its rivals, who have received over Rs 13,000 crore in IUC charges from Jio over the last three years,” an industry executive noted.

Extension of IUC regime

It would be deleterious to Jio’s finances since it has a significant net outgo due to inter-connect usage charge (IUC), which was over J750 crore during the first quarter of current financial year

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reliance Jio Jio Jio call charges Jio new call charges Bharti Airtel Vodafone Idea IUC Airtel Vodafone
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp