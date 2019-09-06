Home Business

Government’s electric vehicle push put on slow lane to ease auto stress

Gadkari has followed up with several assurances over the past few days that the government has no plans or deadline in mind to ban conventionally powered vehicles.

Published: 06th September 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Electric Vehicle charging stations

An electric vehicle replenishing charge at stations set up by Tata Power. (Photo | EPS)

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

With India’s automobile sector reeling under the effects of the worst sales slowdown in nearly two decades, the past few weeks has seen the Indian government significantly soften its electric vehicle (EV) push.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, the Centre has sought to allay the auto sector’s fears that a hasty push would come at the cost of conventional vehicles.

The Centre’s assurances have come just a few weeks after government think tank NITI Aayog proposed a ban on conventionally powered two-wheelers (below 150 CC) and three-wheelers by 2025 and 2023 respectively.

ALSO READ: IOC looks to replace li-ion battery in electric vehicles

While the Prime Minister had said there was space to grow for both ICEs and EVs and that both could co-exist, Gadkari has followed up with several assurances over the past few days that the government has no plans or deadline in mind to ban conventionally powered vehicles.

“The shift towards EVs will happen as a natural progression,” he reiterated at a conference on Thursday. Goyal had also pointed out that the NITI Aayog is a think tank, and not a policy-making body.

The NITI Aayog’s suggestion had led to an immediate outcry from the sector, with industry heavyweights like TVS chairman Venu Srinivasan and Bajaj Auto’s chief Rahul Bajaj criticising the proposal.

ALSO READ: Delhi-NCR to get 300 more electric vehicle charging stations in six months

“The auto industry globally is still a long way away from all of this, as is India,” Srinivasan had noted immediately after news broke, adding that “to force an unrealistic deadline for mass adoption of electric two and three wheelers, will not just create consumer discontent, it risks derailing auto-manufacturing in India that supports 4 million jobs”.

“The EV push is a noble cause, but the timing is all wrong. The transition cannot be done in as quick a time frame that NITI Aayog proposes. It also raises apprehensions on the amount of investment that has already gone into turning products BS-VI compliant, because what is the point if ICEs can no longer be made in just six years,” asked a senior auto sales executive.

Dealers also say the strong push towards EVs has played a part in turning customer sentiment away from conventional vehicle purchases as they fear their vehicles may be obsolete or banned in under a decade.
No wonder then that the ailing auto sector has welcomed the government’s recent assurances.

ALSO READ: No specific deadline for transition to electric vehicles - Official

“A technology-agnostic approach that encourages all options is very important for a developing country like India, which is dependent on fossil-based sources for much of its power,” Srinivasan had noted,  while Rajan Wadhera, president, SIAM, had said this was in line with the association’s stance that “all relevant technologies should co-exist in our journey towards sustainable mobility”.

Recent measures to boost EVs

The Centre has already rolled out several incentives to drive EV sales over the last year, with the Union Budget rolling out income-tax rebates of up to I1.5 lakh to customers on interest paid on loans to buy EVs, with total exemption benefit of I2.5 lakh over the entire tenure. The GST Council has also cut tax on EVs and EV chargers from 12 per cent to 5 per cent and 18 per cent to 5 per cent respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
electric vehicles Automobile sector Automobile sector slowdown
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp