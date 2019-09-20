Home Business

Sensex soars nearly 2000 points on Finance Minister's tax booster; auto, bank stocks zoom

Logging its biggest intra-day spike in over a decade, the 30-share index soared 2,284.55 points to a peak of 38,378.02, before settling 1,921.15 points or 5.32 per cent higher at 38,014.62.

Published: 20th September 2019 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex, stocks, bse, nse, nifty, shares

For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex vaulted 1,921 points on Friday, fuelled by a slew of economy-boosting measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Logging its biggest intra-day spike in over a decade, the 30-share index soared 2,284.55 points to a peak of 38,378.02, before settling 1,921.15 points or 5.32 per cent higher at 38,014.62.

ALSO READ: Highlights of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's tax rate cut announcement 

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty zoomed 569.40 points or 5.32 per cent to end at 11,274.20.

Bulls took over the market after the government slashed corporate tax rates for companies by almost 10 percentage points to 25.17 per cent to bring them at par with Asian rivals such as China and South Korea.

The finance minister also said the government will not levy the enhanced surcharge introduced in the Budget on capital gains arising on sale of equity shares in companies liable for a securities transaction tax.

ALSO READ: Industry, market cheer slashing of corporate tax rate

Also, the super-rich tax will not apply on capital gains from the sale of any security including derivatives in hands of foreign portfolio investors.

In another relief, the finance minister said listed companies which have announced a buyback of shares prior to July 5 will not be charged with the super-rich tax.

"Markets gave complete thumbs up to the decision as it is expected to give much room for corporate India to reinvest the money into building capacity and fuel growth for the long term while providing immediate support to its waning earnings in the near term," said Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research (Investment Services) - AVP Equity Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

ALSO READ: Early Diwali for markets: FM's boosters add Rs 2.11 trillion to investor wealth

The Sensex and Nifty clocked their highest one-day gain in over a decade on the back of these announcements.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Hero MotoCorp, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI, M&M, HDFC Bank, HUL and L&T, rallying up to 12.52 per cent. On the other hand, PowerGrid, Infosys, TCS, NTPC and Tech Mahindra ended in the red, losing up to 2.39 per cent. The rupee too appreciated 29 paise to 71.04 against US dollar following the finance minister's announcements.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures rose 0.64 per cent to USD 64.84 per barrel (intra-day). Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Nikkei and Kospi ended on a positive note, while Hang Seng settled in the red. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading higher in their respective early sessions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SENSEX BSE NSE Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Minister
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp